GREENSBORO — There will be several COVID-19 testing opportunities for Guilford County residents throughout September, according to the Guilford County Division of Public Health.

In conjunction with Guilford County Emergency Management, the health department will host drive-thru testing at their Greensboro location, 1100 E. Wendover Ave. 

Appointments must be made for the following testing times next week: 

  • 5-7 p.m. Tuesday
  • 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday
  • 5-7 p.m. Thursday
  • 9 a.m.- noon Sept. 11

Anyone attending testing is asked to wear a face covering. 

Testing is available regardless of insurance status at no out-of-pocket cost, but anyone with private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare is asked to bring their insurance card, the health department said.  

To schedule an appointment, call 336-641-7427, at which time there will be a confidential pre-screening to confirm candidacy for testing. A person needs to only meet one of the following categories to qualify for testing:

  • Symptomatic with a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell or any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.
  • Close contacts of known positive cases regardless of symptoms.
  • Be at high risk of severe illness, such as people over 65 years of age or people of any age with underlying health conditions.
  • Live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings, such as a long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility or migrant farmworker camp.
  • Come from a historically marginalized population.
  • Be front-line or essential workers, such as grocery store clerks or gas station attendants, in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
  • Have attended protests, rallies or other mass gatherings where effective social distancing could not be practiced. 

