GREENSBORO — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for children and adults at the Greensboro Coliseum is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to a news release from the health department.
Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine is sponsoring the event in partnership with the health department and a number of other community partners.
Testing is available regardless of a person's insurance status and there are no out-of-pocket costs to those who have insurance. People can register in advance, but walk-up testing will also be offered, the health department said. Anyone attending is asked to wear a face covering.
Free meals will be provided after testing while supplies last and voting registration will be offered, the health department said.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those attending should enter the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot at the Ellington Street entrance.
To pre-register, visit www.tapmedicine.com through Thursday.
