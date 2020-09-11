Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding Testing Kit for the coronavirus test (copy)
GREENSBORO — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for children and adults at the Greensboro Coliseum is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to a news release from the health department.

Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine is sponsoring the event in partnership with the health department and a number of other community partners. 

Testing is available regardless of a person's insurance status and there are no out-of-pocket costs to those who have insurance. People can register in advance, but walk-up testing will also be offered, the health department said. Anyone attending is asked to wear a face covering. 

Free meals will be provided after testing while supplies last and voting registration will be offered, the health department said. 

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those attending should enter the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot at the Ellington Street entrance. 

To pre-register, visit www.tapmedicine.com through Thursday.

