Updated 4:17 p.m.
HIGH POINT — Authorities have identified a man who died in a crash Saturday evening.
Gregory Hardy Hinson, 72, of High Point died from injuries sustained in the crash after his car left Baker Road and went down an embankment onto Business 85, High Point police said.
Hinson was the only occupant of the car and was wearing his seatbelt, police said. There was no evidence of impairment or speeding, and police believe Hinson may have suffered a health-related emergency immediately prior to the crash.
Posted 2:22 p.m.
HIGH POINT — A person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, High Point police said.
Officers responded to the crash on Business 85 near Baker Road at 7:43 p.m., police said in a news release.
The passenger car was northbound on Baker Road, approaching Business 85, when it ran off the roadway to the left and down the embankment onto Business 85. The vehicle came to rest on the northbound Business 85 travel lanes.
The driver was the only occupant and did not survive the crash, according to the release. No other vehicles appeared to be involved.
The High Point Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
Police are withholding the driver's name until they notify the family.
