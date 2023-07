Drivers patiently waited in lines at the pumps at Sheetz locations across the Triad this morning to take advantage of the company's July Fourth promotion of $1.776 per gallon — for all grades — while supplies last.

The company posted news about the holiday price cut on its social media channels. The promotion does not include diesel fuel.

According to the GasBuddy app, the next best deals at other gas stations are a little over $3 per gallon for regular unleaded.