Drogo, the popular Komodo dragon at the Greensboro Science Center, dies

GREENSBORO — Drogo, the Komodo dragon at the Greensboro Science Center, died overnight, the facility said in a news release Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, animal care staff noticed 9-year-old Drogo was lethargic, positioning his body in an unusual manner and generally not acting like himself.

As staff continued to monitor him, he regurgitated some food and opened his mouth as though trying to expel something, which led staff to believe there was a blockage somewhere in his digestive system, according to the GSC release.

By early afternoon, Drogo was unresponsive to both audio and tactile stimulation. The animal care team went into the exhibit to anesthetize him and brought him to the center's Shearer Animal Hospital. The vet team drew blood, took X-rays and performed an endoscopic examination of his upper gastrointestinal tract, which revealed no causative pathology, the release said.

Drogo woke up from anesthesia and was brought back to his behind-the-scenes holding area at about 4:30 p.m. to recover. He was conscious and responsive at that time, the science center said. At about 7 p.m., staff reported that he was responsive to noise and mobile. He was found dead early Thursday morning.

"Drogo has been a centerpiece of the Greensboro Science Center since his arrival in September of 2016," said Jessica Hoffman, the center's vice president of Animal Care and Welfare. "Our dinosaur gallery renovation was designed around this magnificent species and we couldn't have asked for a better representative. Drogo was an intelligent and outgoing individual who was loved by all who knew him, especially his dedicated care team."

A necropsy (animal autopsy) will be performed this morning to determine any obvious cause of death. The release said it will be several weeks before histological results from tissue samples will be received.

Komodo dragons can live up to 30 years in captivity, but their lifespan in the wild is unknown, according to the Louisville Zoological Gardens. They are endangered and are found only on the dry, scrub-covered Indonesian Islands of Komodo, Gili Motang, Padar, Rinca, and Flores, according to the Zoo's website.

"The GSC team is grateful for the public’s thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the release said.