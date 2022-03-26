 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dry, windy conditions create fire hazard today and Sunday, forecasters warn. Outdoor burning discouraged.

  • 0

RALEIGH — The Triad remains under a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger through 9 tonight and conditions will also lead to increased fire danger Sunday, forecasters warn.

Winds will reach 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 30-40 mph today, the National Weather Service said.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, forecasters warn.

And low relative humidity will combine with gusty winds Sunday to lead to an increased fire danger again, the weather service said. Wind gusts in the Triad could get up to 25 mph on Sunday.

Outdoor burning is discouraged for the remainder of the weekend.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets US troops stationed near Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert