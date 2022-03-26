Dry, windy conditions create fire hazard today and Sunday, forecasters warn. Outdoor burning discouraged.

RALEIGH — The Triad remains under a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger through 9 tonight and conditions will also lead to increased fire danger Sunday, forecasters warn.
Winds will reach 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 30-40 mph today, the National Weather Service said.
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, forecasters warn.
And low relative humidity will combine with gusty winds Sunday to lead to an increased fire danger again, the weather service said. Wind gusts in the Triad could get up to 25 mph on Sunday.
Outdoor burning is discouraged for the remainder of the weekend.