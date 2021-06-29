Duke Energy adds new signs, warning of dangerous Dan River dam

EDEN — After one of the deadliest accidents in Rockingham County’s history, new signs warn people using the Dan River about the dangerous low-head dam near the Duke Energy Steam Station.

But the Charlotte-based utility said it likely won't remove or modify the dam where four people died in a family tubing accident two weeks ago.

Duke Energy responded to the tragedy by commissioning new warning signs it placed along the river on June 22, said Duke Energy spokesman Bill Norton. The energy company had signs in place at the time of the accident, but the new signs feature bolder colors and larger-size type.

One sign is placed 700 feet upstream of the dam to give paddlers and tubers an alert to get out of the water and go around the hazard. It reads: “Warning! Submerged Dam Ahead!’’

Another sign reads: “Danger! Submerged Dam! Hazardous Undertow.”

In a separate move to make the river safer, the environmental group Good Stewards of Rockingham said late last week it has commissioned Spanish signage to be displayed upstream of the dam as well.