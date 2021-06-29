Duke Energy adds new signs, warning of dangerous Dan River dam

EDEN — After one of the deadliest accidents in Rockingham County’s history, new signs warn people using the Dan River about the dangerous low-head dam near the Duke Energy Steam Station.
But the Charlotte-based utility said it likely won't remove or modify the dam where four people died in a family tubing accident two weeks ago.
Duke Energy responded to the tragedy by commissioning new warning signs it placed along the river on June 22, said Duke Energy spokesman Bill Norton. The energy company had signs in place at the time of the accident, but the new signs feature bolder colors and larger-size type.
One sign is placed 700 feet upstream of the dam to give paddlers and tubers an alert to get out of the water and go around the hazard. It reads: “Warning! Submerged Dam Ahead!’’
Another sign reads: “Danger! Submerged Dam! Hazardous Undertow.”
In a separate move to make the river safer, the environmental group Good Stewards of Rockingham said late last week it has commissioned Spanish signage to be displayed upstream of the dam as well.
Low-head dams — so named because they span the width of a river — have claimed the lives of at least 1,400 people across the nation, according to a data bank compiled by Brigham Young University. They lead to the deaths of about 50 people nationwide each year, say civil engineers and dam safety advocates.
Low-head dams are often called “drowning machines” because of the violent churning water at their bases. Currents called “reverse rollers” trap swimmers underwater and drown them, experts said.
Asked if Duke will consider eliminating or remediating the 72-year-old dam by creating a “boating chute’’ for paddlers and tubers to bypass the dangerous current at the base of dam, Duke's Norton said it’s unlikely.
Low-head dam owners across the nation have made such adaptations to reduce risk.
“If feasible, any structural modification of the dam would take several years to study, design, permit and construct,’’ Norton said. “We have already installed new, larger warning signs above and below the dam to reinforce that the public should not approach the dam. There are no quick and simple changes to a complex system like this."
Nine members of the Villano family set out on the Dan River about 3:30 p.m. June 16 for a two-hour float. But the trip turned into one of the deadliest river accidents in Rockingham County’s history when the group floated over the 8-foot dam near Duke’s Dan River Steam Station.
Survivors said the family didn’t realize the dam lay ahead, much less the hazards it held.
Relatives said that 30-year-old Antonio Ramon showed excitement as he approached the dam, thinking he would ride manageable rapids.
The next day, rescue crews recovered his body from the river.
Survivors of the tragedy include: Irena Villano, 18, and her father, Ruben Villano, 35, both of Eden; Ruben’s son, Eric Villano, 14, of Eden and relative Karlos Villano, 14, of La Porte, Ind. They were all rescued June 17 after being stranded in the water for more than 22 hours.
A Duke Energy worker happened to notice them and called for help, officials said.
In addition to Ramon, officials said they recovered the bodies of Bridish Crawford, 27, of Eden, and Sophia Wilson, 14, of La Porte, Ind., on June 17. Rescue teams found the body of Isaiah Crawford, 7, the son of Bridish Crawford, on June 18.
Teresa Villano, the twin sister of Ruben Villano, remains missing.