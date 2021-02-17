Duke Energy expects 1 million power outages in Carolinas, asks residents to prepare now

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is projecting ice and high winds from the approaching winter storm could cause nearly 1 million power outages in North and South Carolina — some lasting several days — beginning Thursday.
Workers are checking equipment, supplies and inventories to ensure they have adequate materials to make repairs and restore power outages, the company said Wednesday in a news release.
Duke also conducted aerial inspections of its transmission lines in the communities expected to be hit hardest and found no immediate threats, according to the release.
The company said it has an adequate supply of electricity to meet energy demands and that outages related to this are not expected.
Thousands of employees are poised to help respond to the expected outages, including 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers. More than 1,300 of those workers are from the company’s Midwest and Florida service areas and from other companies, Duke said.
Ice buildup causing trees and branches to fall on power lines is usually the culprit for power outages during an ice storm. Ice buildup of a quarter-inch or more is often the threshold amount that causes trees and branches to fall.
Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson and Randolph and other N.C. counties are expected to receive up to one-half inch of ice accumulation, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Last weekend’s winter storm caused significant outages in the Triad, Triangle and northern areas of the state.
Duke Energy urged customers to have a plan in place now, in the event they experience an extended power outage.
With temperatures forecasted to be below freezing Friday and Saturday in many areas of both states, residents should consider alternative locations for family members who are elderly or who have special medical needs, if outages are extended.
Tips to stay safe
• Create (or update) an emergency supply kit. The kit should include everything you and your family need for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, nonperishable foods, blankets, travel bags and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm strikes. Your emergency kit should also include items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer, bar or liquid soap, and face coverings aligned with CDC guidance.
• Keep a portable radio or TV or NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and information from state and local officials.
• Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.
• Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report downed power lines to Duke Energy.
• If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you must get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
• If you use a generator, follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside, not inside a building or garage.