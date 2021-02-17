Duke Energy expects 1 million power outages in Carolinas, asks residents to prepare now

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is projecting ice and high winds from the approaching winter storm could cause nearly 1 million power outages in North and South Carolina — some lasting several days — beginning Thursday.

Workers are checking equipment, supplies and inventories to ensure they have adequate materials to make repairs and restore power outages, the company said Wednesday in a news release.

Duke also conducted aerial inspections of its transmission lines in the communities expected to be hit hardest and found no immediate threats, according to the release.

The company said it has an adequate supply of electricity to meet energy demands and that outages related to this are not expected.

Thousands of employees are poised to help respond to the expected outages, including 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers. More than 1,300 of those workers are from the company’s Midwest and Florida service areas and from other companies, Duke said.

Ice buildup causing trees and branches to fall on power lines is usually the culprit for power outages during an ice storm. Ice buildup of a quarter-inch or more is often the threshold amount that causes trees and branches to fall.