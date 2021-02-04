 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early morning shooting leaves 1 person injured, Greensboro police say
0 comments
breaking top story

Early morning shooting leaves 1 person injured, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night

Stock photo 

 ananaline

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized early Thursday after a shooting, Greensboro police said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded about 12:10 a.m. to the 300 block of Avalon Road and found one person with injuries, police said in a news release. Police did not release more details about the person and said their condition is unknown.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn has since confirmed the injuries were related to a shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNCG School of Music director dies unexpectedly
Local

UNCG School of Music director dies unexpectedly

Dennis AsKew, 56, had been battling bronchitis and had been recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was hospitalized, bruce mcclung, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts, told college faculty and staff via email.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News