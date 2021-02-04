Early morning shooting leaves 1 person injured, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized early Thursday after a shooting, Greensboro police said.

Officers responded about 12:10 a.m. to the 300 block of Avalon Road and found one person with injuries, police said in a news release. Police did not release more details about the person and said their condition is unknown.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn has since confirmed the injuries were related to a shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.