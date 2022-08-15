 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early returns: Guilford's 'restart' schools back in class as new academic year begins

GREENSBORO — Students at 23 Guilford County elementary and middle schools were back in class on Monday.

These are "restart" schools — a designation meaning they receive flexibility on certain state rules as part of their attempts to improve academics. That flexibility applies to areas such as the school calendar, finances and staffing.

These schools have a longer academic year, with 181 students days, as opposed to 173 for schools following the traditional calendar.

All but one of the district's so-called "restart" schools follow the restart schools calendar. That exception is Smith High, the only restart high school in the district, which is continuing to align its schedule with other high schools on the traditional calendar.

Most schools and students in the district follow the traditional calendar and will return on Aug. 29.

