Early voting begins for July 26 Greensboro municipal election

GREENSBORO — Early voting started Thursday and runs through July 23 for the July 26 municipal elections.

Here's what you need to know:

What's on the ballot?

All of the City Council seats, mayor and five bond questions (housing, parks and recreation, firefighting facilities, law enforcement facilities, and transportation).

Voting sites

There are six locations:

• Old Courthouse, Carolyn Q. Coleman Conference Room (formerly Blue Room) First Floor — Room 108, 301 W. Market St.

• Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive.

• Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St.

• Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.

• Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive.

• Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road (Jamestown).

Hours

The courthouse site is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The other sites are open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 16 and 17. All sites are open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the final day of early voting, July 23.

Can I still register to vote?

Yes, but only during early voting, when you can register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day.