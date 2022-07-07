 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early voting begins for July 26 Greensboro municipal election

Early Voting (copy)

A voter casts a ballot during the first day of early voting Thursday at the Old Courthouse in the Carolyn Q. Coleman Conference Room in Greensboro. Early voting for the July 26 municipal election runs through July 23.

 PAIGE DINGLER, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Early voting started Thursday and runs through July 23 for the July 26 municipal elections.

Here's what you need to know:

What's on the ballot?

All of the City Council seats, mayor and five bond questions (housing, parks and recreation, firefighting facilities, law enforcement facilities, and transportation).

Voting sites

There are six locations:

• Old Courthouse, Carolyn Q. Coleman Conference Room (formerly Blue Room) First Floor — Room 108, 301 W. Market St.

• Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive.

• Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St.

• Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.

• Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive. 

• Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road (Jamestown).

Hours

The courthouse site is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The other sites are open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 16 and 17. All sites are open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the final day of early voting, July 23.

Can I still register to vote?

Yes, but only during early voting, when you can register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day.  

More information: www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections.

Download PDF Early voting sites for July 26 municipal election
