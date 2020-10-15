Early voting begins in Guilford County

After several speeches, about 30 people, some in cars and some on foot, marched from the church to Barber Park. At the front of the group, marchers held up a large banner featuring former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a major civil rights leader who died earlier this year.

One of Lewis' famous quotes — "Get in good trouble, necessary trouble" — inspired the group to get out and let themselves be seen as they marched to the polls.

Among those marching was the Rev. Nelson Johnson, director of the Beloved Community Center, who spoke briefly to the crowd before they began marching.

“We come today as justice fighters,” Johnson said, “and there is no more potent a weapon than the weapon of voting, so let’s vote together as a community.”

When the group arrived at Barber Park, they were met with a packed parking lot, filled to near capacity with the cars of early voters, as well a small press conference hosted by Biden for President North Carolina encouraging people to vote early and reminding them that in-person early voting is more accessible than ever before, with 7,000 more hours of voting across the state.

Attorney Don Vaughan, a former state senator, reminded voters that if they are in line when the polls close at 7:30 p.m., they can still cast a ballot.