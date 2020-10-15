 Skip to main content
Early voting runs through Oct. 31. Here's what you need to know.
In-person, early voting runs through Oct. 31. Here's what you need to know.

In-person, early voting runs through Oct. 31. Here's what you need to know.

When is early voting?

In-person early voting in North Carolina starts Thursday and runs through Oct. 31.

Can I still register to vote?

Yes, but only if you register and vote at an early voting site. 

Do I need photo ID to vote?

No. But you need to provide proof of residence to register to vote at an early voting site.

Can I still vote by mail?

Yes. Deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 6.

Can I show off my ballot on social media?

No. It is illegal in North Carolina to photograph a voted ballot.

Source: N.C. State Board of Elections

Early voting sites

In Guilford County, there will be 17 days of early voting at 25 sites Oct. 15-31. Polls will be open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Weekend voting concludes at 5 p.m., except for the last day — Saturday, Oct. 31 — when polls close at 3 p.m.

Early voting map

1. Old Courthouse-Blue Room, First Floor, Room 108, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro

2. Ag Center (Barn), 3309 Burlington Road, Greensboro

3. Allen Jay Recreation Center, 1073 E. Springfield Road, High Point

4. Barber Park (Pavilion), 1500 Dans Road, Greensboro

5. Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro

6. Bur-Mil Club, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro

7. Charlotte Hawkins Brown-Kimball Hall, 6136 Burlington Road, Gibsonville

8. Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro

9. Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point

10. Gateway University-North Campus, 5900 Summit Ave., Browns Summit

11. Greensboro Coliseum-Fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

12. Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Jamestown

13. GTCC-Cameron Campus, 7908 Leabourne Road, Colfax

14. High Point Parks & Recreation Administrative Building, 136 Northpoint Ave., High Point

15. Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St., Jamestown

16. Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro

17. Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro

18. N.C. A&T-Dudley Building, 202 University Circle, Greensboro

19. Northeast Park, 3421 NE Park Drive, Gibsonville

20. Oak Ridge Town Hall, 8315 Linville Road, Oak Ridge

21. Pleasant Garden Town Hall, 4920 Alliance Church Road, Pleasant Garden

22. Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 600 N. Hamilton St., High Point

23. Trotter Active Adult Center, 3906 Betula St., Greensboro

24. UNCG-Kaplan Center for Wellness, 1301 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

25. Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., High Point

