In-person, early voting runs through Oct. 31. Here's what you need to know.

When is early voting?

In-person early voting in North Carolina starts Thursday and runs through Oct. 31.

Can I still register to vote?

Yes, but only if you register and vote at an early voting site.

Do I need photo ID to vote?

No. But you need to provide proof of residence to register to vote at an early voting site.

Can I still vote by mail?

Yes. Deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 6.

Can I show off my ballot on social media?

No. It is illegal in North Carolina to photograph a voted ballot.

Source: N.C. State Board of Elections

Early voting sites