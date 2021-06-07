Earth, Wind & Fire to perform at White Oak Amphitheatre in Greensboro Coliseum complex

GREENSBORO — The legendary Earth, Wind & Fire will perform on Sept. 29 at White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $59.50 and up for reserved seats and $32.50 for lawn general admission.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Earth, Wind & Fire are a musical institution. The year 2020 marked a year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment – one that has taken them all around the globe playing sold-out concerts.

In 2019, their contributions to arts and culture were acknowledged in Washington, DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery also awarded Earth, Wind & Fire with its Portrait of a Nation Prize.