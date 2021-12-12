East Gate City Boulevard lanes reopen after crash, Greensboro police say

Updated 5:16 p.m.
All lanes of East Gate City Boulevard are now open, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Posted 9:17 a.m.
GREENSBORO — All eastbound lanes of East Gate City Boulevard are closed between Moody and Pear streets due to a vehicle accident, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Motorists are asked to use caution in this area. Details about the crash were not immediately available.
