East Gate City Boulevard lanes reopen after crash, Greensboro police say
Updated 5:16 p.m.

All lanes of East Gate City Boulevard are now open, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Posted 9:17 a.m.

GREENSBORO — All eastbound lanes of East Gate City Boulevard are closed between Moody and Pear streets due to a vehicle accident, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Motorists are asked to use caution in this area. Details about the crash were not immediately available.

