East Greensboro welcomes Bailey Village apartment complex at grand opening today

GREENSBORO — The long-awaited Bailey Village, a 172-unit apartment complex on East Market Street, officially opens with great fanfare this morning.

Local dignitaries and leaders of The United House of Prayer for All People will celebrate the much-needed apartments in an area of the city that’s struggled to attract new investment.

“It’s one of the largest private investments we’ve had in Greensboro in a long time,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said via text Thursday. “They are beautiful market rate apartments that go a long way furnishing an amenity that N.C. A&T has been looking for.”

The gated complex features four buildings housing 42 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units. Rents range from $1,000 to $1,700 and each apartment has its own balcony.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Greensboro is $1,100, according to Zumper.com.

The three-story purple and slate gray buildings are built with steel and concrete. The complex includes a 382-square-foot fitness center, two dog parks and several units are handicapped accessible and equipped.

Church elder Lodriguez Murray said Thursday that the development is aimed to attract young professionals and professors from N.C. A&T and Bennet College. He declined to say how much the development cost.

Phil Barnhill, executive vice president of East Greensboro Now, said the project brings quality apartments to the area.

“That’s a challenge for our city overall, the need for more housing units,” Barnhill said. “And just the sheer excitement of such a big investment in East Greensboro is a good thing because it serves as a catalyst for future development throughout this part of the city.”

Under the stewardship of the late Bishop S.C. Madison, The United House of Prayer bought the property at East Market and South Dudley streets in 2005. A U.S. Postal Service processing center on the 13-acre site was torn down, but the property sat vacant for more than a decade.

Murray said that Bishop C.M. Bailey visited Greensboro several times to observe the needs of the community and pray about how to best invest in the land. Bailey also met with community stakeholders about the project.

“It’s been finding the right concept for this community and its unique needs,” Murray said. “This part of Greensboro is uniquely situated betwixt the two HBCUs (N.C. A&T and Bennett College). … What the House of Prayer wanted to do is uniquely meet the needs of this community and our congregants,” he said.

“Others set up their own committees and put their plans in the media,” Bailey said in a church news release, “but the House of Prayer moved on God’s time. My prayer is that the Bailey Village will be a place of rest, relaxation, and something Greensboro can be proud of.”

United House of Prayer, which has a church just across Dudley Street, is based in Washington, D.C., and has 137 congregations nationwide. Founded in 1919, the nondenominational Christian church has built similar projects in other cities.

“The United House of Prayer always had this thought process that in addition to nourishing the soul, the body be taken care of, and that includes lodging,” Murray said.

The apartment complex, which encompasses 55% of the site, is just phase one of the project. Phase two is a retail development planned for the parcel along Dudley Street.

“We’re still looking for the right partner, but we don’t think it will be much longer,” Murray said.

The area is considered a food desert and Murry said a grocery has expressed interest in the site, though he wouldn’t give any details.

“It is important for the church to invest in the area where it is located. This is our community,” Murray said. “The membership can look on with pride and see exactly where their hard work has gone.”