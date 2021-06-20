East White Oak's historical importance gets boost with interactive sculptures that pay tribute to native sons

GREENSBORO — An unveiling of interactive sculptures celebrating two native sons this Friday is part of an effort to also make the historic East White Oak Community Center a travel destination within the city.

The community center, which got its start in 1916 as a one-room school house for the children of black mill workers, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was a centerpiece of a community that no longer exists. It is where working-class black families, who lived in the rows of neat homes built by Cone Mills, forged community.

The late Truman Gant and David Richmond are the first residents of that lost community to be recognized as part of the project.

Richmond, one of four N.C. A&T students who sat down at the segregated counter of the downtown F.W. Woolworth Department Store in 1960, ignited a movement that would help dismantle "Jim Crow" laws across the South. The building now houses the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, which commemorates the story.

A subdivision not far from the community center is named after Gant. The retired Cone Mill employee led efforts to save the building — which has since served generations of children — from being demolished.