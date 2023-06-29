GREENSBORO — There’s more than one meaning to the phrase, “lifting weights.”

For UnitedHealthcare volunteers on Wednesday, it meant lugging cardboard boxes containing new weights, racks and other exercise equipment to a spot near Eastern Guilford High School’s weight room.

That weight room is getting a makeover this week, thanks to UnitedHealthcare and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.

The project also includes painting and flooring work in other areas of the schools’ athletic facilities and adding comfortable seating to what will become a virtual reality lab in the school’s media center (the goggles were previously donated).

UnitedHealthcare is providing $100,000 for the project, including both “hard” costs like the weights and seating, and “soft” costs like t-shirts and lunches for workers.

It’s also providing the muscle: 60 volunteers, mostly area UnitedHealthcare employees, plus at least one or two spouses.

“This does not happen,” said Eastern Guilford High School Athletic Director Jay White, calling it a “once in a career” gift.

“Around here we are pretty blue collar,” he said. “Our booster club and our coaching staff, and our faculty, teachers, administration, we worked really hard to get the things that we’ve got and we try to take care of them and preserve them for a long time.”

He added that coaches and athletes were “smiling ear to ear” on Wednesday.

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation — named after the father of the Baltimore Orioles great — is providing planning and management for the project. It’s involved with similar efforts in schools around the country and worked with Guilford County back in 2017 on renovation projects at Andrews and Smith High Schools, according to Joshua Leeper, the district’s program administrator over volunteers and community engagement.

This year, when the foundation reached out again, Leeper said the district picked out a few sites that could potentially use athletics upgrades, but that wouldn’t be redone soon. From those, the district’s athletic director picked Eastern as the one that needed upgrading the most, based on her knowledge of the sites.

Eastern Guilford’s weight room is part of a small building that stands alone on campus, apart from the main building. It’s older than the main school building, which was rebuilt after a fire ravaged the old school in 2006.

Shannon Matthews, a supervisor with UnitedHealthcare, was among those out in the sun on Wednesday moving exercise equipment. Matthews lives in Browns Summit and back when she attended high school at Northeast Guilford, Eastern Guilford was a rival. When UnitedHealthcare was looking for volunteers, she liked the idea of helping that old rival out.

“For the babies,” she said. “For the children.”