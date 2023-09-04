Nearly a decade ago, I was first introduced to the Vermentino grape at a distributor expo in Greensboro. It wasn’t so much the grape that caught my attention as a sing-song of sales reps chatting up retailers, restaurants and specialty wine shops. In thick Italian accents, the sales reps — all the while ogling female hospitality — allowed how Sardinia wines explained why that island’s inhabitants lived well into their late 90s, many surpassing 100.

At conventions like that, hopes and fantasy can collide with reality. Still, we’re all dreamers at heart.

The producer in question that day was Argiolas di Sardegna Costamolino. Its Vermentino (now $17) captured my heart. The 2021 rendering reprises yesteryear’s experience of bright citrus with hints of raspberry, apricot, blood orange and brine. That refreshing profile is a perfect match to summer heat’s begrudging surrender.

You can find North Carolina versions of that same varietal style at Raffaldini Vineyards and Piccione Vineyards, both in Ronda, both estates about 200 yards apart. Fans of Sauvignon Blanc will take a shine to Vermentino.

In Germany’s shortened growing season, Riesling is king. Worth considering is the 2021 Nik Wies Urban Riesling ($13) from the Mosel region. Riesling’s beauty is its balance of heightened acidity and perceived sweetness, be it apple, white peach and/or white grapefruit.

In North Carolina, Riesling can struggle because it digs the sun but not so much the heat and humidity. One winery — Shelton Vineyards in Dobson — works magic with this varietal, consistently crafting award-winning Rieslings. Look for “Yadkin Valley” on the label.

When I’m hunting a medium-bodied spicy red, my go-to includes the 2019 E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone ($17) from France. Consistently appealing over the vintages, this boasts blackberry, plum, anise, and all-spice.

Looking for a similar profile closer to home? Visit Junius Lindsay Vineyards near Lexington. This Rhone-style specialist leans on Syrah and Petite Sirah varietals to bring southern France to North Carolina.

Similarly, Junius Lindsay’s Viognier and Viognier-Roussanne blend is a doppelganger for a favorite from Australia: Yaluma Y Series Viognier ($14). The finicky Viognier grape has found favor in North Carolina, showcasing honeysuckle, orange blossom, and honey overtones.

Bodega Garzon from Uruguay has cracked North Carolina’s distribution chain. Its 2022 Albarino Reserva ($20) has the same iconic lemon-lime, pink grapefruit and brine that defines the famed Riax Baixas region in northern coastal Spain. Salt is not a quality I seek in a wine, but with good Albarino, there’s just a touch of brine aromas that make this a classic summertime quaff.

For an equally intriguing experience in North Carolina, consider Sanctuary Vineyards’ The Pearl, its grapes nuzzling the Atlantic Ocean near Jarvisburg. In recent years, compared blind to Spain’s best Albarino, it does the Tar Heel state proud.

Some other wines recently sampled that are worth considering:

• 2020 Dominio de Eguren Protocolo ($9): A good everyday Tempranillo from Spain.

• 2022 Lindeman’s Bin 65 Chardonnay ($8): Ubiquitous Australian brand that consistently delivers value.

• 2022 Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc ($18): A zingy white from New Zealand where this grape thrives.

• NV Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut ($12): Great bubbly at an affordable price from Washington’s Columbia Valley.

• 2021 Stoller Family Estate Pinot Noir ($25): Oregon Pinots can get a bit expensive but this delivers signature cherry, cranberry and rose petal accents at the right price point.