As one of the first states to embrace Prohibition and one of the last states to turn temperance loose, North Carolina’s on-again, off-again rollercoaster relationship with wine continues.

Some talking points from June's North Carolina Wine Advantage Forum at UNCG:

• While most visitors to North Carolina wineries live in-state, a significant portion of marketing, promotion and outreach from the North Carolina Wine & Grape Council and VisitNC.com is directed to an out-of-state audience, including Canada.

• The marketing budget for the North Carolina Wine & Grape Council, under the auspices of the N.C. Department of Agriculture, is far from significant at $500,000 annually. It was once funded for $1.6 million at a time when the North Carolina wine industry was only a fifth of what it is today.

• The state funds one half-time employee at N.C. State to assist grape growers. Contiguous states like Tennessee and Virginia fund university research and assistance to wineries at four times that level. That is a serious competitive threat to North Carolina’s 200-plus wineries and their $6.1 billion annual economic impact on the state.

• One of the newest roadblocks is a legislative proposal that would allow distributors to push retailers — Food Lion, Harris-Teeter, Lowes, etc — into purchasing a case of wine for every brand they carry. Retailers would be required to pay an extra fee for “split case” purchases — a common practice that allows retailers to mix in smaller lots of high-end wine that moves at a slower pace. A split-case fee would induce retailers to carry fewer brands, giving consumers fewer options.

• On the plus side, there is legislation that encourages public schools, community colleges and universities to add Muscadine juice to fruit drink sales on campus. This could be an economic boon to North Carolina’s large Muscadine grape industry.

• Growing medical research shows that a powerful extract from Muscadine seeds and skins appears to fight breast and prostate cancer while offering additional cardio-related health benefits.

• North Carolina is uniquely situated as a pass-through state for travelers heading to Florida from northern states — an attractive target market for wineries.

• The June 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst also represents an attractive target market.

• A May 2024 International Wine Symposium hosted by Wake Forest University also promises to raise North Carolina’s wine presence. That three-day event will include forums, research, special dinners and wine tastings from highly-touted winemakers in New Zealand, France, Spain, Australia, South America, and California. The North Carolina Winegrower’s Association says it already has speaker commitments from Kevin Zraley (author of Windows on the World Wine Course) and Chuck Wagner (iconic winemaker from Napa’s Caymus Vineyards).

• Increasing cider and mead production is introducing wine-related products to a younger North Carolina consumer demographic.

• Wine, mead and cider producers see low-alcohol — or even no-alcohol — products as a growth opportunity.

• North Carolina wineries and grape growers are still bedeviled by Pierce’s Disease, a virulent bacteria that is devastating vines. The newest threat is the Spotted Lanternfly — an Asian insect that has invaded the state.

• While the quantity and quality of North Carolina wine is improving, there are dark clouds on the horizon: increased production costs, a shortage of local grapes and a lack of skilled workers and investors in the wine industry.

• And while North Carolina enjoys abundant farm acreage, it ranks second in the country in declining farmland and forest land. Steve Troxler, the state's agriculture commissioner, estimates that 1.1 million acres of fertile land will be lost to commercial and housing development by 2040.

• Troxler also warned that as North Carolina’s population increases, that will challenge water resources, tax the power grid and bring more frequent water rationing and “rolling brown-outs.”