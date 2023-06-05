Feeling inflation’s wrath of grapes? At any retailer — even Trader Joe’s or Costco — favorite bottles are now 15 or 20% higher than before the pandemic.

Blessedly, neighbors to the south — Argentina and Chile — keep providing wallet relief from this sun-drenched region boasts moderating Pacific breezes, high altitudes, well-draining soils, and bone-dry growing conditions inhospitable to insects and fungus. Because acreage is cheaper there, expenses are mitigated and cost-efficiencies can be passed to consumers. And with arid growing conditions, most wines can boast organic or biodynamic pedigree.

Chilean reds, notably Cabernet Sauvignon, equal California, France, and Australia at a fraction of the price. Beyond Chile’s international behemoth Concha y Toro, look for smaller producers from the Casablanca, Colchagua, and Maipo regions. These smaller producers generally focus on mid-tier $15-$20 wines rather than the $10 or under “fighting varietal” categories.

Impressive Chilean Cabernets include Maquis Vina Maquis Grand Reserve ($20), TerraNoble Grand Reserve ($20), Los Vascos Grand Reserve ($22) and Echeverria Limited Edition ($25). Other favorites include 2022 Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc ($14), 2021 Veramonte Pinot Noir ($14), and the 2019 San Pedro 1865 Carmenere ($18).

Bargain hunters: Because the earlier growing season in Chile and Argentina is almost a reversal of that in North America and exports are so plentiful, many brands trim prices 3-4 months after their U.S. arrival.

The Triad has long carried such familiar Argentina Malbecs as Alamos, Trapiche, Gascon, and Los Cardos — priced $12-$13. One Argentinian producer that impresses — Domaine Bousquet — is a relative newcomer, introducing its first wines in 2005. This French-influenced winery carved out substantial vineyards in a desolate part of the Mendoza region.

Domaine Bousquet offers a wide portfolio from entry-level to reserves. Its Virgin series offers particular value at $13. Look for the 2021 Red Blend, 2021 Malbec and 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon. Bousquet’s Sparkler ($13) using CO2-in-the-tank production (Charmat) offers great ROI. What captures my attention is Malbec wines in its Gaia series, particularly 2022 Malbec Nouveau ($20) using carbonic maceration to produce a fruit-forward red. This gentle pressing and free-run juice fermenting inside grape skins is how French Beaujolais is crafted.

****

A fans of older reds? Seek Spain’s Rioja region for good value. In Rioja (a region, not a grape), Tempranillo dominates.

Historically, Spain favored wines with extended time in barrel and bottle before release, sometimes a decade or more. Look for Rioja’s three classifications on the label (though rising price levels are a give-away): Crianza (aged two years, one in barrel before release), Reserve (aged three years, one or more in barrel) and Grand Reserve (aged five years, two or more in barrel).

Crianza is the freshest, sporting ripe red berry fruits. Reserves and Grand Reserves adopt a dried fruit profile with cedar, cola, tea, black licorice. I was impressed with the Bodegas Beronia line and can recommend the 2019 Beronia Crianza ($15), 2018 Reserve ($25) and the 2015 Grand Reserve ($30). Rioja reserves and grand reserves can remain cellared 5-8 years more for complexity.

Other wines recently enjoyed include the 2018 Conde Valdemar Crianza Rioja ($20), the 2021 Fratelli Cozza Montepulciano D’Abbruzzo ($8) from Italy, the 2022 Fleurs de Prairie rose ($15) from France, Josh Cellars Prosecco ($13) from Italy and the 2018 Atlantis White ($13), which is an Assyrtiko-based wine from Greece.