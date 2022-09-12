Education secretary, first lady highlight 'strong' education efforts at NC A&T, GTCC

GREENSBORO — As a teenager, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona learned skills for working on cars as part of the automotive studies program at his high school.

Cardona wound up pursuing a career as an elementary school teacher and later principal and administrator, but he appreciated having that training as another potential option, another door open.

During stops in Greensboro on Monday, Cardona had a chance to spotlight local efforts in both teacher preparation and technical trades training.

At N.C. A&T, Cardona and first lady Jill Biden met with School of Education students and spoke at a rally in the atrium of the new Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex. Cardona later continued on to GTCC’s Greensboro campus on Wendover Avenue, where he toured a series of hands-on classrooms, including those in HVAC and electronics, and spoke with students.

Cardona and Biden made a stop in Knoxville on Monday morning before flying into Greensboro. From here, Cardona is continuing by bus and hitting communities in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The tour, he said Monday, is meant to highlight what’s working well in education across the United States.

A&T, he said, “hit our radar” because the university’s School of Education is growing while many other such programs are not. Meanwhile, he said, A&T is also the country’s largest HBCU, boasts some impressive facilities and has a culture that “all colleges wish they had.”

“We saw an HBCU that’s strong and a technical community college that’s strong, so we chose to start here,” he said.

At A&T, Cardona and Biden shared a stage with Jayden Seay, a sophomore elementary education student who talked about his experiences in a majority-minority school where he said he was one of the few students of color to take honors courses, leading to a feeling of having to prove himself. Seay said he had only three Black teachers during his whole K-12 experience, but those teachers had an impact in inspiring and encouraging him, and leading him to pursue following in their footsteps.

“Unfortunately, many students in our country struggle with issues of belonging in school,” he said. “Teachers make a difference.”

Biden, who teaches at a community college, spoke about the sense of possibility she feels with each new school year and the need to “recruit, respect and retain” teachers of “every single background.”

“We have to come to places like North Carolina A&T and say, ‘we need you,’” she said.

At GTCC, where he was emphasizing and learning about pathways from high school to careers, Cardona spent much of his time asking questions — first of instructors, administrators and students and later of a group of students from a variety of programs and majors who assembled for a chat.

One of those was Niyah Webb, who is studying engineering and sciences.

“I just felt very appreciative that someone from the United States staff — we’ll call it — presidential staff, came out to actually listen to what the students had to say,” she said.