1,900 students signed up for Guilford County Schools' 'learning hubs' to help them catch up in their classes
GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is offering an after-school program for students who have fallen behind and may be at risk of not graduating at all 15 of its traditional high schools. Transportation is provided. 

The district selected students for the opportunity based on risk factors such as failing multiple courses, not passing end-of-course tests, being an English language learner or a student with disabilities. According to a district news release, students will be eligible for a $200 stipend if they reach 80% of their attendance goal. 

As of Oct. 25, almost 1,900 students had signed up for learning hubs, the district said.

Money for the learning hubs came from a $800,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation and the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. The district was one of only six nationwide recipients. 

The program is a revamp of last year's learning hubs, which the district debuted as a way to provide in-person support to students at a time when the high schools were all operating online due to the pandemic.

This new version of the learning hubs started on Oct. 18 and they primarily take place from 4:30–6 p.m., according to a district news release. There will also be with options for weekends. 

“Following two disrupted school years, these learning hubs are an opportunity for students who have fallen behind to accelerate their learning in an individualized setting outside of traditional school hours with certified teachers,” Superintendent Sharon Contreras said in the release.

Reached briefly by phone, schools spokesman Janson Silvers said the after-school learning hubs would allow students to get help from school staff in whatever subjects or areas they need. 

