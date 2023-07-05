GREENSBORO — One school would focus on classical education. Another would be specifically aimed at helping low-income students. And a third would offer a choice between Chinese and Spanish immersion programs, with more languages to be added later.

All three are potential charter schools that have applied to open in Guilford County in 2025. The county already has 13 charter schools, but no new ones are expected for 2023 or 2024.

The state's charter school advisory board will review charter applications from June to August 2023 in preparation for applicant interviews to begin in September. Successful applicants will then need to gain approval from both the advisory board and the state board of education.

"Typically, only about a third of the schools that apply get through," said educator Mary Catherine Sauer, who is among the applicants.

Charter schools in North Carolina are tuition-free and publicly financed, with local district schools required to pass along a portion of their funding to charter schools. Generally, charter schools are founded and created by nonprofit organizations with their own boards of directors who receive a charter from the state to operate. They get flexibility on some typical major requirements for public schools and in return are subject to some extra accountability from the state about meeting certain goals.

Here's a closer look at the charter school applications for 2025 for Guilford County.

Triad International Studies Academy

Triad International Studies Academy plans to focus on language immersion offerings in multiple languages. Leaders of the school expect it to be the first public school in Guilford County to offer a Chinese program in grades K-8, and also to be the first charter school in the Triad to offer several language immersion options.

The idea is to start with two classes in each grade in kindergarten through second grade starting in fall of 2025. Leaders look to continue to add grades in future years and build up about 936 students across grades K-8.

TISA is the brainchild of Chaowei Zhu, a Wake Forest University professor who has previously been involved with Chinese language immersion schools in Charlotte and Greenville, S.C.

The proposed school's mission is to, "educate its students to think and behave as global citizens with multilingual proficiency, intercultural competence, strong academics, and leadership skills."

"We think, for this work, 'global citizens,' is maybe something that matters most for the future for mankind," Zhu said.

Learning different languages, he said, helps people see things from different perspectives.

He expects it to be modeled in part on South Academy of International Languages, a language immersion magnet school in Charlotte, that offers immersion education in six languages to more than 1,300 students in grades K-8.

Students would not need to know any Chinese or Spanish ahead of enrolling. In fact, in Zhu's prior experience, less than 1 percent of the students in the Chinese immersion schools he worked with were Chinese.

Zhu expects for students to learn in the targeted languages for about 75 percent of the time, and receive instruction in English for about 25 percent of the time, in grades K-2. The percent of time students spend learning in English would likely increase somewhat in grade 3, when students start having to take state standardized tests.

Liberty Charter Academy

Building off the model of Revolution Academy in Summerfield, Sauer hopes to plant a classical education charter school in the High Point and Jamestown area with the proposed Liberty Charter Academy.

The idea is to open with grades K-9, and over the years keep adding grades up through 12th grade.

After starting three independent charter schools in Guilford County, Sauer created an Education Management Company called American Traditional Academies to run more charter schools along similar lines.

Sauer is the director of the company. She is also one of the managing partners, along with Taft Morley, a longtime charter school developer and financier.

The school she said, will feature, "traditional back-to-basics." For example she said, they'll have real text books, and "read more classic literature instead of graphic novels." Their version of classical education, she said, includes a lot of writing and a lot questioning, and sees teachers as knowledgeable instructors, rather than just facilitators of the students' learning.

This is the LCA board's third time applying to open a school under the name "Liberty Charter Academy." Sauer said that last year, ATA worked on applications to open three schools in the greater Triad area: one in Reidsville and the other two in Guilford County, but only got approval for the one in Reidsville, which is opening this fall. She said that at the time, state leaders said they felt it would be better for the new company to get one open before potentially adding others.

Movement School Greensboro

"Movement School" already has a network of charter schools in Charlotte. Now its leaders are looking to expand to other areas of the state, including Greensboro.

According to the charter school application, the school's, "primary aim is to help students from low-income backgrounds thrive academically." The school's prospective site in southwest Greensboro was picked to be close and accessible to low-income families.

Its leaders expect it would be one of only a handful of charter operators in Guilford County that both provide transportation and participate in the USDA lunch program. And they predict that 75% to 90% of our students will qualify for free and reduced lunch.

The school would expect to open with 120 students in grades K-1 and then grow one grade per year, until reaching 582 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, in the school's sixth year of operation.

Classroom instruction would be based around low student-teacher ratios and flexible student groupings.

Other plans include year-round school and free extended-day tutoring led by certified teachers built into the daily schedule.