4 new administrators and 12 new principals tapped in Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO — There will be new principals at 12 schools and four new administrators this fall after the Guilford County Board of Education approved the appointments on Thursday.

Most of the names will sound familiar, as many are already working for the district or are returning here for the 2021-22 school year.

Here's a look at the appointments approved Thursday, according to a district news release:

• Dominick Robinson, chief student services officer. He currently works for the Texas Education Agency as director of the School, Family and Community Engagement Initiatives division. He also worked as a senior manager of early childhood enrollment and access for the Louisiana Department of Education.

• Angela Draper, principal at Falkener Elementary, will be a school support officer.

• Michael Hettenbach, principal at Southwest High, will be a school support officer.

• Melissa Nixon, former Title I director for the district who most recently worked to monitor federal programs for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, will rejoin the district as the senior executive director of federal and special programs.