4 new administrators and 12 new principals tapped in Guilford County Schools
4 new administrators and 12 new principals tapped in Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools graphic
News & Record

GREENSBORO — There will be new principals at 12 schools and four new administrators this fall after the Guilford County Board of Education approved the appointments on Thursday.

Most of the names will sound familiar, as many are already working for the district or are returning here for the 2021-22 school year.

Here's a look at the appointments approved Thursday, according to a district news release:

• Dominick Robinson, chief student services officer. He currently works for the Texas Education Agency as director of the School, Family and Community Engagement Initiatives division. He also worked as a senior manager of early childhood enrollment and access for the Louisiana Department of Education. 

• Angela Draper, principal at Falkener Elementary, will be a school support officer.

• Michael Hettenbach, principal at Southwest High, will be a school support officer.

• Melissa Nixon, former Title I director for the district who most recently worked to monitor federal programs for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, will rejoin the district as the senior executive director of federal and special programs. 

Of the 12 new principals, all but three will have their assignments announced later:

• Kendrick Alston, currently an assistant principal at Allen Middle.

• Wenalyn Bell Glenn, currently an assistant principal at Allen Jay Elementary.

• Allison Bennett, currently an assistant principal at Kernodle Middle.

• Monique Curry, currently principal at Lexington Senior High.

• Ashley Kelly Garcia, currently assistant principal at Millis Road Elementary.

• Tiffani Ingram, currently assistant principal at Gibsonville Elementary. 

• Melinda Mayhew, current interim and former assistant principal at Summerfield Elementary. 

• Angela Monell, currently assistant principal at Southwest High and the district's assistant principal of the year. 

• Chaundra Norman Rogers, currently assistant principal at High Point Central High.

• Michelle Sciandra, currently assistant principal at Pearce Elementary, will become the school's principal. She was a finalist for assistant principal of the year in 2020.

• Malaina Seegars, currently serving as interim principal at Erwin Montessori and former assistant principal at Alamance Elementary, will become principal at Erwin.

• Christian Walter, currently assistant principal at Western Middle and finalist for assistant principal of the year, will become principal at the Newcomers School campus to be located at Andrews High.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wake Forest scientists win NASA vascular tissue challenge
Education

Wake Forest scientists win NASA vascular tissue challenge

According to NASA, the scientists' research "may help enable the growth and long-term survival of thick three-dimensional tissues for research and therapeutic applications, and eventually organ bandages and replacements."NASA said Wednesday that the prize competition "aims to accelerate tissue engineering innovations to benefit people on Earth today and space explorers in the future."

Amid protesters yelling outside, school officials discuss potential reopening of board meetings
Education

Amid protesters yelling outside, school officials discuss potential reopening of board meetings

About 30 to 45 people gathered around 4 p.m. Thursday outside the district's central office for a rally organized by a local group called Take Back Our Schools. Some of them stuck around during the 6 p.m. meeting, repeatedly chanting "Open Up!" "What are you hiding?" and other phrases. They were often fully audible in the board room and on the internet livestream of the meeting.  

