8 high schools in Guilford County Schools will be affected by switch to public bus service, district officials say

GREENSBORO — Students at eight high schools in Greensboro and High Point will have to get a ride to school or take a city bus starting Monday.
Guilford County Schools released more information over the weekend on the plan to use public transportation to help during a school bus driver shortage made worse by rising COVID-19 cases.
The district worked out a deal with the cities of Greensboro and High Point where students can show their school ID, known as "One Cards," to take a public bus to school for free.
“As of this weekend, we don’t have enough bus drivers to continue serving all students, so we had to make some really difficult choices,” Chief Operations Office Michelle Reed said Saturday in a news release.
She thanked the two cities for “stepping up and filling the gap for us by providing free rides" for students during this time.
The change does not affect elementary or middle school students, high school students whose schools are outside of city boundaries and don’t have access to public transportation, high school students with disabilities who receive special transportation, or magnet school students.
The district said the change is temporary, but it wasn't clear how long it might last. Officials said Friday they expected to use public buses for some students for at least two weeks. As of Friday, 76 of the district's drivers were temporarily out of work after having tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Sharon Contreras said that those absences came on top of the district's pre-existing driver shortage and it's believed that more will follow.
Guilford County Schools has 480 bus routes with buses typically traveling 41,000 miles and transporting nearly 39,000 students daily, the district said.
In all, the district has 28 regular and specialty high schools, such as early and middle colleges.
Who is affected?
Note: Only students who live in the city and attend these schools are affected.
High Point high schools:
Andrews
High Point Central
Kearns Academy
Greensboro schools:
Dudley
Grimsley
Page
Smith
The Academy at Smith
Public bus information
Greensboro Transportation Agency: Find the best route using Google Maps for Android or Google Maps for Apple.
High Point Transit: Find the best route using the HPT Moovit tool.
The district said parents and guardians can also find more information at www.gcsnc.com or by calling 336-370-8920 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today or the Transportation hotline at 888-511-4427 beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday.