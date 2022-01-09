8 high schools in Guilford County Schools will be affected by switch to public bus service, district officials say

GREENSBORO — Students at eight high schools in Greensboro and High Point will have to get a ride to school or take a city bus starting Monday.

Guilford County Schools released more information over the weekend on the plan to use public transportation to help during a school bus driver shortage made worse by rising COVID-19 cases.

The district worked out a deal with the cities of Greensboro and High Point where students can show their school ID, known as "One Cards," to take a public bus to school for free.

“As of this weekend, we don’t have enough bus drivers to continue serving all students, so we had to make some really difficult choices,” Chief Operations Office Michelle Reed said Saturday in a news release.

She thanked the two cities for “stepping up and filling the gap for us by providing free rides" for students during this time.

The change does not affect elementary or middle school students, high school students whose schools are outside of city boundaries and don’t have access to public transportation, high school students with disabilities who receive special transportation, or magnet school students.