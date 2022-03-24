A $2 million boost will allow a Guilford schools program to do more. A lot more.

GREENSBORO — More students will get tutoring help in more subjects thanks to $2 million in federal dollars newly earmarked for Guilford County Schools. It’s part of the $1.5 trillion miscellaneous spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden last week.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras indicated Thursday she expects to be able to offer tutoring to thousands more students with the money.

Guilford County Schools started its district-wide tutoring program last school year as a strategy to help combat learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. District leaders focused first on math for middle and high school students — an area where they were seeing the highest learning loss. They’ve since added math for elementary students as well as some assistance in literacy.

The district’s tutoring program so far has served an estimated 3,900 students, Contreras said.

With this new funding, the district expects to expand literacy tutoring, add science assistance and offer writing help for high school students in preparation for college.

The district employs about 564 tutors, according to Contreras, who range from graduate assistants at UNCG and N.C. A&T to high school students and teachers to community partners.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, whose congressional district includes all of Guilford County and parts of Forsyth County, joined Contreras for the announcement on Thursday. Manning said she was not sure when the district will receive the money, but should know soon.

“We are just thrilled to be able to support the incredible program you have put together,” she said.

Contreras said the district has been recruiting additional tutors and is ready to start spending the money when it arrives.

Currently the program is funded through a mix of federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars and money from several philanthropic organizations.

By using graduate assistants as tutors, Contreras said the program is also providing the district with a new pool of potential teachers.

“Many of them had not thought about going into teaching, but are now interested,” she said. “So it is mutually beneficial.”

Faith Freeman, who oversees the tutoring program, said that the effort focuses on “high dosage” tutoring — meaning, at least three separate tutoring sessions of half an hour to an hour each week using tutors who consistently work with the same child or children.

Manning said she reached out to school leaders, local governments and social service agencies last year when she learned about a new process by which federal funding could flow directly to local governments and nonprofits for community projects. Guilford County Schools’ pitch for its tutoring program was among the responses she received.

Manning said she and her staff selected the best candidates and advocated on their behalf to the heads of the relevant congressional committees.

“I am pleased that our collaboration with our communities and our hardworking Congress paid off,” she said.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.