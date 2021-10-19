A big ask: Guilford school board requests $1.7 billion bond referendum

"I think it would take 20 years to even spend this money, so I am not going to vote for it," Welborn said.

Board member Anita Sharpe said the need for the spending is real, but she was also concerned about the possible impact on property taxes. And she questioned whether the word "billion" on the ballot might scare off some voters. Perhaps, she said, it would be better strategy to keep breaking the plan into smaller amounts for voters to consider.

In an interview Tuesday, Contreras said she presented a resolution for $1.7 billion referendum this time because that's the number she's been hearing from county commissioners, who will ultimately vote on placing it on the ballot.

"The number has been thrown around so often now that we don't want to confuse people," she said. She added it makes sense to go with that figure, given her understanding that the district can later ask for a third bond referendum for the last of the money.

Reached earlier Tuesday, commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston confirmed that he has been talking about putting a $1.7 billion referendum on the ballot.