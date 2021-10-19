A big ask: Guilford school board requests $1.7 billion bond referendum

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education voted 7-2 on Tuesday to request that county commissioners place a $1.7 billion school construction bond referendum on the ballot in March.
District leaders expect that money to touch each school in the district and for the work to take a decade — at a minimum — to complete.
Some of the biggest projects it would cover include rebuilding Page and Southern high schools and creating a new high school in the county's ever-growing northwest area.
Board members who supported the measure said the bond would help relieve school overcrowding in some areas of the county, as well as fix building problems that were brought up by some of the principals and school staff during Tuesday night's meeting.
"We have crumbling walls and crumbling ceilings," said Ged O'Donnell, the principal of Grimsley High School. "We make it work at Grimsley every day because that is what we do."
Even with the $1.7 billion added to the $300 million in bonds that voters approved in November 2020, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said earlier Tuesday that she expected the district would eventually ask for a third school bond referendum to fully cover the cost of the district's nearly $2.7 billion plan to improve its facilities.
That's been the estimated price tag for the whole plan, including inflation, since 2020.
Early that year, the district sent the Guilford County Board of Commissioners a list of facility construction and repair projects, as well as some school closures and consolidations — all ranked in order of priority.
That list was based on the district's 2019 facilities master plan. That plan, in turn, was based on a ranking of the condition and adequacy of all district facilities conducted by an outside consultant. It was the first time the schools and county had such a comprehensive study, according to district leaders.
In March 2020, the school board voted to ask county commissioners to put a $1.6 billion school bond referendum on the ballot. They hoped such a referendum would cover the first of two phases of school construction and allow the district to address those schools whose building had received an "unsatisfactory" score from consultants.
Instead, commissioners voted to put $300 million on the ballot instead, which was approved by voters.
On Tuesday, the two school board members who voted against the resolution both pointed to the bond's high dollar amount as their reason for opposing it. Linda Welborn said she was concerned that it could cause the county to raise property taxes and she worried about the impact that might have on businesses.
"I think it would take 20 years to even spend this money, so I am not going to vote for it," Welborn said.
Board member Anita Sharpe said the need for the spending is real, but she was also concerned about the possible impact on property taxes. And she questioned whether the word "billion" on the ballot might scare off some voters. Perhaps, she said, it would be better strategy to keep breaking the plan into smaller amounts for voters to consider.
In an interview Tuesday, Contreras said she presented a resolution for $1.7 billion referendum this time because that's the number she's been hearing from county commissioners, who will ultimately vote on placing it on the ballot.
"The number has been thrown around so often now that we don't want to confuse people," she said. She added it makes sense to go with that figure, given her understanding that the district can later ask for a third bond referendum for the last of the money.
Reached earlier Tuesday, commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston confirmed that he has been talking about putting a $1.7 billion referendum on the ballot.
"We are talking about our children and we've neglected the place that we've asked them to go to," he said. "We have to make sure they keep up with technology and have a better place to learn."
He said his focus is on completing the "core" of the district's facilities plan. He said it could be five or seven years before it would become necessary to look at coming up with more money to pay for anything left. And, besides putting another school bonds referendum on the ballot, county commissioners could have some other options for paying for outstanding projects, he said.
District leaders expect the money would include 39 school construction or repair projects, plus the creation of two transportation and maintenance hubs. It would also cover $363 million for districtwide maintenance, technology, athletic, educational and safety upgrades.
Among the 39 construction projects, district leaders expect 19 rebuilds, three newly constructed schools, 12 full renovations and five repair projects.
The money also is enough to address all the schools with an "unsatisfactory" combined score from consultants.
The $300 million from the most recent referendum is slated for eight school construction projects, as well as land purchases and design work for two additional schools that are expected to be built in the next phase. The school board authorized its staff to negotiate contracts for the projects in August.
