A Broadway star and Elon alum will speak at Elon's commencement

ELON — The first Elon University graduate to be nominated for a Tony Award is scheduled to speak at Elon's undergraduate graduation ceremony in May.
The university on Friday announced its commencement speaker: Daniel J. Watts, the 2004 Elon graduate who was nominated last fall for Broadway's highest award for his portrayal of Ike Turner in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” Watts hasn't yet learned if he has won a Tony for best featured actor in a musical. The awards ceremony, originally scheduled for June, has been postponed indefinitely.
Watts, who grew up in the Union County town of Indian Trail, has performed since 2005 in eight other Broadway shows, including "Hamilton" and "After Midnight." His acting resume also includes roles in off-Broadway performances and the TV series “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon), "The Last O.G." (TBS) and "Blindspot" (NBC).
The university said Watts has returned to campus many times since earning his degree in music theatre. On those trips back to Elon Watts gave workshops and directed a performance created by students. He was the university's Young Alumnus of the Year in 2011.
Elon said it will hold undergraduate commencement May 21 but has not yet decided whether it will be virtual or in-person. Elon, like other area schools, canceled its in-person graduation ceremonies last May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elon said Friday that it will announce its plans for graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies and an in-person celebration for the class of 2020 by March 26.
