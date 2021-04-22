'A historic vote': N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State get the OK to admit more out-of-state students

Starting this fall, N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State can bring more first-year students to campus from outside North Carolina.
The UNC Board of Governors approved Thursday a plan to raise the out-of-state admissions cap for the two Triad schools and the state's three other public historically black colleges and universities.
That cap has been set at 18% for more than three decades across most of the UNC System to ensure the majority of seats at the state's public universities are set aside for North Carolina residents. The board's vote Thursday raises the cap to 25% for new out-of-state freshmen at North Carolina's five public HBCUs.
UNC System President Peter Hans called it "a historic vote" in a session with reporters after the meeting. "It will greatly benefit these institutions."
Hans and the chancellors of the five HBCUs have urged the Board of Governors to let them recruit more out-of-state students to help them raise enrollment, increase academic performance and improve financial stability.
With a higher cap, they say, they can recruit more students. With more students, they can collect more student fees and greater housing and dining revenues. Because out-of-state students earn their degrees at higher rates than North Carolina students, overall graduation rates will improve. And because many of these out-of-state students usually stay in North Carolina after they graduate, the cap increase is a way to recruit what Hans called "talented and ambitious people" to the state.
North Carolina has more public HBCUs than any other state, Hans noted, and all five rank among the nation's top 25 historically Black institutions in U.S. News & World Report's annual college survey.
The chancellor at A&T — the nation's top-ranked public HBCU — has credited a prior four-year trial with a 25% cap in helping the Greensboro school grow into the nation's largest four-year Black university.
North Carolina's five public HBCUs are "an extraordinary strategic advantage for North Carolina," Hans said at Thursday's meeting. "We need to make the most of it."
The move came after three of those schools — A&T, Elizabeth City State University and N.C. Central University — exceeded the 18% cap twice in recent years. University system officials said A&T and Central attracted extra out-of-state students because both schools have high profiles outside North Carolina. Elizabeth City State, meanwhile, sits just across the state line from the densely populated Hampton Roads area of Virginia.
Normally, schools that exceed the cap for two consecutive years would have to give back the excess tuition money they got from their extra out-of-state students, who pay much higher prices than North Carolina residents. But in a separate vote Thursday, the Board of Governors waived those penalties.
University system officials blamed significant recent turnover on the Board of Governors and in the UNC System office for the board's failure to monitor freshman enrollment since fining UNC-Chapel Hill $1 million in 2016 for going over the cap. They also said A&T and Elizabeth City State exceeded the 18% cap in years when the board had let them experiment with a 25% limit.
But N.C. Central had been given no such prior exemption, and 27% of last fall's freshman class came from outside North Carolina. So the Board of Governors on Thursday formally warned the Durham university and promised to levy a fine if its fall 2021 numbers didn't stay under the new cap.
Winston-Salem State, meanwhile, has nearly tripled its out-of-state freshman enrollment since 2017 but was a percentage point below the cap limit as of last fall.
Fayetteville State University remains well below the 18% cap.
The chancellors of both Triad universities praised the decision.
Winston-Salem State's Elwood Robinson said in a statement the decision recognizes "an increased national interest in the HBCU brand and student experience" and pledged that the university wouldn't turn away qualified North Carolina residents to admit more out-of-state students.
A&T Chancellor Harold Martin called it "a true win for our students, our state and our university."
"Raising the out-of-state enrollment cap has been tremendously beneficial in helping North Carolina A&T not only to further grow, but to bring in more students from across the country drawn to the significant strengths of our university," Martin said in a statement. "We take great care to ensure that those students do not displace qualified in-state students, and we are also gratified that a great many of the out-of-state students remain in North Carolina after graduation as part of our highly educated workforce."
For other UNC System schools hoping to admit more out-of-state students, the Board of Governors sent a stern message Thursday: Don't ask.
"I want to make it very clear to everyone in the room and our chancellors," board Chairman Randy Ramsey said, "that we don't have any appetite for this outside of the HBCUs."
Two schools have complete or partial exemptions from the cap on out-of-state students. UNC School of the Arts has been exempt from the cap since the Board of Governors enacted it in 1986. A&T's freshmen engineering students haven't counted toward its overall out-of-state cap since 2002.
The cap doesn't apply to undergraduates who transfer from other colleges or to graduate students.
