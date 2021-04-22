'A historic vote': N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State get the OK to admit more out-of-state students

Starting this fall, N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State can bring more first-year students to campus from outside North Carolina.

The UNC Board of Governors approved Thursday a plan to raise the out-of-state admissions cap for the two Triad schools and the state's three other public historically black colleges and universities.

That cap has been set at 18% for more than three decades across most of the UNC System to ensure the majority of seats at the state's public universities are set aside for North Carolina residents. The board's vote Thursday raises the cap to 25% for new out-of-state freshmen at North Carolina's five public HBCUs.

UNC System President Peter Hans called it "a historic vote" in a session with reporters after the meeting. "It will greatly benefit these institutions."

Hans and the chancellors of the five HBCUs have urged the Board of Governors to let them recruit more out-of-state students to help them raise enrollment, increase academic performance and improve financial stability.