'A huge honor': Northwest Guilford High band performs at Pearl Harbor ceremonies

Luke Winterhoff was “very, very nervous” shortly before getting off a bus in Honolulu to perform with the Northwest Guilford High School band to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day on Tuesday.

“It’s definitely a huge honor and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said in a phone interview.

The eighth-grader is among 156 people, including 67 students, who left last weekend for the 10-hour trip to Hawaii. The band was taking part in the 80th Commemoration Concert Series at Pearl Harbor.

“To be here for the 80th Commemoration Concert Series is just awesome,” said Brian McMath, director of bands for the school, by phone. “There’s a ton of families on the trip ... a lot of adults, grandparents, siblings.”

The band performed Christmas songs for the event.

McMath was happy everyone arrived safely — along with those much-needed instruments. “We got all the instruments here, so that was the best thing,” he said.

