A long winter vacation and no spring break: Local UNC System schools lay out 2021 plans

As the fall semester winds down at the UNC System schools in the Triad, these universities are getting ready for the spring semester.
All four schools — UNCG, N.C. A&T, Winston-Salem State University and UNC School of the Arts — have adopted similar approaches to the upcoming term. The spring 2021 semester will start later than normal. Spring break has been canceled. And — fingers crossed — there might be in-person commencement ceremonies in May. Many other schools across the state and nation have announced plans to start the spring term later and go without spring break.
For the spring semester, these four UNC System institutions will stick with the current mix of face-to-face, online and hybrid classes that they employed during the current fall term. None have announced changes to campus operations for the upcoming semester. The current mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing, limits on social gatherings and other health and safety protocols will continue.
Here's a glance at what the spring semester will look like at the four state universities in the Triad:
UNCG
UNCG's spring semester classes will start Jan. 19, a week later than previously scheduled. Because the last in-person class of the fall semester is set for Nov. 24 — UNCG students will finish the semester online — students will be away from campus for nearly two months during the winter break. UNCG said in an all-campus message earlier this month that the longer break will let students "recharge (and) regroup ... after a stressful fall."
UNCG won't have its traditional week-long spring break "to limit mass movement of people to and from campus, which has been proven to fuel the spread of the virus here and among our home communities," the university said in its Oct. 13 message. "We know that this is disappointing, but the evidence from the fall clearly dictates this decision is necessary."
UNCG students will have two days off during the semester: March 3, which UNCG is calling a "health and wellness day"; and April 2, the Friday before Easter.
Final exams will be held in early May, and commencement is still scheduled for May 6 (doctoral students) and May 7 (bachelor's and master's).
As of right now, UNCG expects to finish the fall semester as scheduled, with classes wrapping up before Thanksgiving and all exams being given online after the holiday.
"We ask for continued patience and kindness across our community, continued adherence to all policies and community standards, and continued vigilance as we navigate the remainder of this semester," the university said in its Oct. 13 message.
N.C. A&T
A&T has pushed the start of spring semester classes two weeks deeper into January. Residence halls will open Jan. 21. Classes will begin Jan. 25 and run through April 30.
There's no spring break, but A&T has promised students that there will be some of what it's calling "self-care days" during the semester that aren't listed in the calendar.
A&T's final exams will be held in early May. Commencement is scheduled for May 8.
Winston-Salem State
Winston-Salem State will begin most spring semester classes Feb. 1 after a winter break of nearly two months. A handful of classes in some clinical areas will start Jan. 5.
There won't be a spring break this year. Commencement is scheduled for May 21.
In a September memo to faculty and senior university leaders, Provost Anthony Graham warned that the university should be prepared to pivot from in-person to online instruction during the spring and summer semesters if there's a campus outbreak of COVID-19. Professors, he added, should expect students to shift between face-to-face and online classes as their situations change like they did in the fall.
"During these challenging and unusual times, we must ensure that we are placing our students at the epicenter of our thinking, planning, and action," Graham said, "and we must abandon traditional approaches to meet our students’ needs during a nontraditional time."
UNC School of the Arts
The Winston-Salem creative and performing arts conservatory won't begin spring semester classes until Feb. 1. Because UNCSA students are scheduled to leave campus Nov. 24 and finish the fall semester online, that means students will be away from the university for nearly 10 weeks.
UNCSA has canceled spring break, but students will get three days off from class: March 3, March 24 and April 14.
"UNCSA designated three days per semester as 'Wellness Wednesdays' when classes are not held," university spokeswoman Lauren Whitaker said. "Students are encouraged to use this time to relax and regroup."
High school and university commencement is scheduled for May 22.
December graduation
Neither UNCG nor A&T will hold their regular in-person commencement ceremonies in December at the Greensboro Coliseum.
UNCG will hold a virtual commencement at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 for students who received their bachelor's and master's degrees after the summer and fall terms. The university said it will invite May 2020 graduates — whose in-person commencement ceremony also was canceled by the pandemic — to take part in the December event.
The hooding ceremony for December doctoral graduates will take place in January on an as-yet-unannounced date.
A&T plans to hold its December commencement virtually Dec. 12.
COVID-19 on campus
Relative to some other local and North Carolina schools, the Triad's four UNC System schools have seen fewer COVID-19 cases than most.
UNCG, the area's largest university, reported 19 new cases over the past week. The university has recorded 175 cases among students, faculty, staff and contractors since July 1.
N.C. A&T has fewer students but more cases: 230 among students and employees since July 1. The university reported 19 new positive cases between Tuesday and Thursday.
Winston-Salem State has reported only 13 new cases this month among students and employees and 52 since Aug. 1.
UNC School of the Arts says it has three active cases, all among staff members. Since July 1, UNCSA has recorded 15 cases among students and employees.
For context, UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University have reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases on each of their campuses during the fall semester.
Appalachian State University has counted 1,075 total cases since late March, with 85% of those reported since fall classes began Aug. 17. But Appalachian State says it now has just 37 active cases on campus, way down from the mores than 200 active cases at the beginning of October.
UNC-CH, N.C. State and East Carolina moved all classes online in August following surges of new cases on their campuses. Appalachian State has stuck with its fall semester plans to offer in-person, online and hybrid classes.
Duke University, the state's largest private university, has reported 127 cases among students and employees since Aug. 1.
