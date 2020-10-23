A long winter vacation and no spring break: Local UNC System schools lay out 2021 plans

As the fall semester winds down at the UNC System schools in the Triad, these universities are getting ready for the spring semester.

All four schools — UNCG, N.C. A&T, Winston-Salem State University and UNC School of the Arts — have adopted similar approaches to the upcoming term. The spring 2021 semester will start later than normal. Spring break has been canceled. And — fingers crossed — there might be in-person commencement ceremonies in May. Many other schools across the state and nation have announced plans to start the spring term later and go without spring break.

For the spring semester, these four UNC System institutions will stick with the current mix of face-to-face, online and hybrid classes that they employed during the current fall term. None have announced changes to campus operations for the upcoming semester. The current mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing, limits on social gatherings and other health and safety protocols will continue.

Here's a glance at what the spring semester will look like at the four state universities in the Triad:

UNCG