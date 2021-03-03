'A lost year' or no reason to overreact? Views differ on drop in N.C. student test scores.

The state gave flexibility this school year for when students could take the end-of-course exams and the beginning-of-grade reading tests.

"A usual takeaway from a decrease or an increase in test scores is that perhaps not everything was done that could be done," Howard said. "But in the context of this year, I think everything is being done, and this information kind of grounds us as to where we are to have conversations about where we need to go in providing support and services."

Push for daily in-person classes

Due to the pandemic, state lawmakers wanted to know how many students are at risk of academic failure. It was 23% in school districts and 9% among charter schools.

It's the first year the at-risk data was collected, according to Jamey Falkenbury, director of government affairs at DPI. He said schools hope to lower the percentage by the end of the school year.

At the legislative committee meeting, Truitt spoke in support of a GOP-backed bill that requires school districts to offer in-person instruction to all students and daily in-person classes to special-education students.