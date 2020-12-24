A most wonderful gift: Guilford County Schools principal donates kidney to fellow principal's husband the week before Christmas

"It was really difficult for him to wrap his mind around how he was going to put his story out there," she said. "He is a giver at heart. So it's hard for him to be in this position."

Finally, she said, he opened up in his church Bible study group. He never asked for a kidney, nonetheless, a group member volunteered to donate.

"It just doesn't happen like that, from what I've seen and what I've read," Patrice Brown said of multiple people offering to give a kidney to her husband. "We've had family and friends that have been on the list for years, and their stories are out there. So we don't take it for granted."

That church member was an initial match, but later screenings ruled that person out.

So the Browns were again left wondering whether John would be able to get a transplant.

Help came from an unexpected source.

In the early fall, Brown and Flores-Ballesteros had a phone conversation. Possibly, Brown was calling to congratulate Flores-Ballesteros for being nominated for Guilford County Schools principal of the year, they said.