A mother took part in group attack on 14-year-old in class at Southern Guilford High School, sheriff's office says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hall said that from what the sheriff's office has been told, the victim of Tuesday's attack had been involved in some kind of altercation at a bus stop with another student on Monday. He said he wasn't sure whether that was physical or just an argument.

That other student then organized a group, including friends at Southern and other schools, to go after the 14-year-old.

On Tuesday morning, he said, group members arrived outside of the school. The student from the bus stop fight went to let them in, but didn't need to do so, Hall said, because they grabbed the door as some other students were leaving and let themselves in.

After that, Hall said, the student and her supporters went to the 14-year-old's classroom. The class was taking a test that day, Hall said.

Once inside, they started hitting and kicking the 14-year-old.

The teacher ran into the hall to call for help, Hall said. As the school's resource officer and members of the school faculty approached, the attackers ran off and split up. He said the sheriff's office was later able to catch them in the parking lot.