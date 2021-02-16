A new library is next up for High Point University

HIGH POINT — The next major construction project at High Point University will be a new library.

High Point announced Tuesday that it plans to open the $80 million facility in 2024, in time for the university's 100th anniversary.

The four-story building will house books, digital resources, private study spaces and an art gallery. It also will have space for a new admissions center, which now occupies a separate space on campus.

At 150,000 square feet, the new building will become the university's main library. It will replace the Smith Library, which opened in 1984 and has less than a third of the square footage of the new library.

High Point said in a news release it plans to build the new library on campus on the site of the Norcross Graduate School building, which stands near the Millis Athletic and Convocation Center.

A new library and admissions center were part of the 10-year, $1 billion growth plan that the university unveiled in 2019. High Point said it plans to use most of the money it raises, about $700 million, to increase the university's endowment substantially so it can award more student scholarships.