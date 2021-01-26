'A problem we can't see': NC child abuse reports, foster placements drop during pandemic

RALEIGH — When Adrian Tucker was growing up, school was his escape from the physical and mental abuse he says he and his mother faced almost daily.

He played sports. Joined the band. Activities that let teachers, coaches and counselors see him — and make sure he was OK.

"I was one to sign up for a lot of things," he said. "A big reason for that was it kept me away from home."

That's what worries Tucker, an instructional assistant at Pearson Elementary School in Durham, about students in virtual classes.

"There are students who needed that time away from home," he said. "And there are adults, for lack of better words, who might have needed time away from their child."

Spending time with children day after day helps educators like Tucker recognize the signs of abuse and neglect. That time, he said, can also build enough trust for students to share what's happening to them.

"That is one of the things I am terrified about," he said. "We have been able to break through certain veils and barriers virtually, but there is still not that connection with the student sometimes, or at least the opportunity to have that."