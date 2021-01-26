'A problem we can't see': NC child abuse reports, foster placements drop during pandemic

RALEIGH — When Adrian Tucker was growing up, school was his escape from the physical and mental abuse he says he and his mother faced almost daily.
He played sports. Joined the band. Activities that let teachers, coaches and counselors see him — and make sure he was OK.
"I was one to sign up for a lot of things," he said. "A big reason for that was it kept me away from home."
That's what worries Tucker, an instructional assistant at Pearson Elementary School in Durham, about students in virtual classes.
"There are students who needed that time away from home," he said. "And there are adults, for lack of better words, who might have needed time away from their child."
Spending time with children day after day helps educators like Tucker recognize the signs of abuse and neglect. That time, he said, can also build enough trust for students to share what's happening to them.
"That is one of the things I am terrified about," he said. "We have been able to break through certain veils and barriers virtually, but there is still not that connection with the student sometimes, or at least the opportunity to have that."
With much of that connection now remote, data from state and local child welfare agencies suggest the pandemic has made it harder to protect kids from abuse and neglect.
Reports to Triangle counties have plunged. And statewide, hundreds of fewer kids are entering foster care, where children land when they're taken out of dangerous situations.
Such declines would, in past years, have been a positive sign. But experts fear that multiple stressors — including wage and job loss, psychological challenges and health issues — are actually driving up child abuse and neglect cases hidden in the shadows of the pandemic.
"The prevalence of abuse is very likely off the charts, and we are going to see the domino effect for a very long period of time to come," said Cristin DeRonja, executive director of SAFEchild, a Raleigh agency working to eliminate child abuse in Wake County.
When things get back to normal, child welfare advocates say, there's likely to be a surge in need.
And they're not sure the state is ready.
County social services agencies handle thousands of reports of child abuse and neglect every year. Those numbers typically drop in the summer while children are out of school — and out of sight — of teachers and counselors.
But in 2020, reports in Wake, Orange and Durham counties dropped roughly 15% compared to the same period in 2019.
To Paige Rosemond, director of Wake County's child welfare division, it was a sign that fewer children were showing up at child care centers, schools and doctor's offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Educational personnel accounted for about 25% of abuse and neglect reports the week before the pandemic closed Wake schools. In the weeks that followed, that number fell to a weekly average of 8%, according to information provided by Wake County.
While overall reports returned to their pre-COVID-19 level of roughly 75 to 150 reports per week after virtual school started, Rosemond said, reports from teachers, guidance counselors and other school employees remained low.
The overall increase may have reflected children resuming extracurricular activities or attending more medical appointments, or possibly more domestic violence incidents with children present, Rosemond said.
"We are still posing those hypotheses," she said.
Less reporting, though, means more uncertainty.
At the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Lisa Cauley, deputy director of Child Welfare Services, said more parents at home during the pandemic could create safer environments for kids.
But she's also concerned about the alternative: without the school safety net, more kids are falling through the cracks.
"I worry that it's a problem we can't see," she said.
In February, a Guilford County elementary school official reported concerns about a student who had missed weeks of school and returned thinner and with red marks on his arms, according to court documents.
The red marks came from being chained to a television stand, according to the court documents. Officials also found cigarette burns on his buttocks and thighs.
If the boy had returned to school a month later, the abuse likely would have continued undetected because school officials wouldn't have been at school at the time to see the warning signs, said High Point Police Officer Matt Truitt, a former high school resource officer.
It's hard to notice those physical details in virtual school, he said.
"You had vigilant and observant school teachers, school administrators, counselors, social workers — all the people that see the children on a daily basis," he said. "Now, they are not being seen."
Those severe cases, however, aren't typical of the cases that social service workers, educators and others see on a daily basis.
Those more often involve children coming between caregivers during domestic violence, or parents who aren't measuring out proper amounts of formula for children to thrive. In such situations social workers may be able to refer people to parenting classes and one-and-one support to address their challenges, Rosemond said.
For Tucker, it was his coaches and band teacher who helped him without ever broaching the topic of abuse.
"Even if they didn't recognize what it was, they could see there was something that was troubling this child," he said.
And they poured energy into him, he said.
Tucker takes that approach when he's concerned about his students
"Let me see what is going on, but also realizing and living in the fact that I am not going to know everything," he said. "And I am not going to pry too much."
A report to child protective services, on its own, doesn't necessarily mean a child is experiencing severe trauma. Not all reports are substantiated, and others result in support services or periodic monitoring.
But some cases do require removing children from potential harm. More than 10,000 kids are in North Carolina's foster system at any given time.
And state data show that system, too, has taken a hit.