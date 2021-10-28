A&T cancels pep rally due to expected weather conditions

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T has canceled its outdoor pep rally celebration scheduled for tonight due to expected inclement weather.

The national weather service was forecasting a 90% chance of rain showers this evening, as of about 4:15 p.m.

According to a news release from the university, the school is still planning to give out homecoming jerseys to students this evening. Leaders are encouraging students to visit Corbett Sports Center at 6 p.m. to get their jerseys. The marching band and university cheerleaders are set to perform during the jersey pick up. Masks are required.

Ticket refunds will be issued via the original payment method, according to the university. Questions and concerns should be directed to the University Ticket Office.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

