A&T foundation plans new development near campus, the latest project looking to build up east Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A foundation known for housing N.C. A&T students is expanding its reach with a new off-campus project meant to benefit the school and boost economic growth in east Greensboro.
The N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation envisions "The Resurgent" as a $60 million, multi-phase development, with apartments, shops, offices and parking on the southeast corner of East Market Street and Benbow Road near the university.
"We want people to come here, live and shop," said Kim Cameron, the foundation's executive director.
She called the project "a very big step" for the foundation because it will be the organization's first time developing off-campus.
"What they’ve proposed, it’s an exciting and forwarding-looking plan," said Phil Barnhill, the executive vice president of East Greensboro Now, a nonprofit organization that works on minority entrepreneurship and community and economic development. "Hopefully, if it’s executed well, the area would benefit."
The Resurgent is one of a few notable developments in the works in east Greensboro right now.
Another is the new "Bailey Village" under construction at the corner of West Market and South Dudley streets. The property is being developed by the Washington, D.C.-based United House of Prayer for All People, whose church in Greensboro is just across the street.
And Greensboro City Council recently annexed more than 300 acres on the far eastern edge of the city so developers can build up to 1,100 single-family houses and townhomes in an area surrounding McConnell Road south of Interstate 85 near where Publix plans to add a distribution center.
Construction of The Resurgent could begin as soon as July, with the development opening by the end of 2023, according to Cameron. She stressed the timeline is fluid and, like any construction project, there are many factors that could push the schedule back.
The foundation's rezoning request for the project got unanimous approval from the city's zoning board in late December, just months after the group's purchase of the property in July 2021.
"To get as far as we've gone, getting through zoning, is like break-neck speed, but we've got a lot more work to do to get the project off the ground, so to speak, and get a shovel in the dirt," Cameron said.
The university's foundation has been around since 1946, but it made a major shift in 2015, when it decided to focus on investing in real estate. The group's primary purpose, according to its website is to, "acquire, own, transfer, sell, develop, build and manage real estate or real estate-related projects in support of the University."
The foundation has since bought up land near A&T, including nearby apartment complexes like Sebastian Villages and Collegiate Commons, adding to the properties it already owned. For this new project, the foundation will draw on its experience managing the off-campus apartments and developing residence halls and an alumni event center on campus.
Its team for the project includes the firms J.C. Waller & Associates, BWC Consulting, Clark Nexsen, CT Wilson Construction and CBRE Triad.
Like with any project it takes on, the foundation looks to turn a profit on The Resurgent, and to funnel those profits back to the university. The foundation said much of its past proceeds have gone to student aid, with more than $1 million spent on scholarships.
To pay for building The Resurgent, the real estate foundation is looking for a bank loan and exploring other funding sources, according to Cameron. Those include talking to the city of Greensboro about some sort of partnership, and looking into the federal New Markets Tax Credit program.
In an interview, Cameron said East Market Street has suffered from a lack of investment for decades.
At A&T enrollment is increasing, donations are booming, and leaders are working to position the school to join the top tier of U.S. research universities and to upgrade campus facilities.
Cameron would like to see some improvements to the area to complement the campus. In addition to developers bringing in projects like The Resurgent, she'd like to see the city add street improvements and bicycle and pedestrian safety upgrades, to give the area more of a campus-neighborhood feel.
The foundation's plan for the first phase of The Resurgent includes more than 70 apartments, with retail space underneath.
On the other end of the development, the organization plans an office building that would include a co-working area they plan to create. Calling it the "East Greensboro Entrepreneurial Hub," the foundation hopes the space would support new businesses and startups. The plan also calls for a parking deck sandwiched between the office building and the apartments.
This first phase of development would take place on the site of what's currently the East Market Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The foundation, which bought the land from the church, is currently renting the space to them. Their lease ends in July, Cameron said. She said her understanding is the church is looking to move to a smaller space.
The foundation also owns the "Aggie Village" apartments across Benbow from the church, which it would like to redevelop as well, further in the future.
Greensboro City Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann, who attended a virtual meeting the foundation held in October, praised the foundation for attention to detail and thoughtful planning and design.
The city, she said, needs to continue increasing available housing as fast as possible, and she's happy to see the retail and office space included too.
"I think it's spectacular," she said. "It's really going to change the face of this East Market, Benbow area."
