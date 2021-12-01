A&T launches partnership with U.S. Space Force

Whisler said N.C. A&T's ROTC program is set to get scholarship money from the Space Force that it can use to recruit high school students who are specifically interested in becoming officers in the Space Force.

"That is a huge benefit for us," he said.

There are also going to be opportunities for N.C. A&T ROTC cadets to do on-the-job training with the Space Force through internships, he said.

There will also be scholarships and internships available for civilian students as well as plans for the university and Space Force to collaborate on research.

Whisler said that campus ROTC programs are the largest source of commissioned officers for the U.S Department of the Air Force, which includes both the Air Force and the Space Force.

He said ROTC runs the aerospace studies department at A&T, offering ROTC members classes focused on leadership, with a bit of an aerospace lens.

Students have to pass a variety of tests and then between their junior and senior years compete with other students across the country to continue in the program. Those that make it are lined up to take officer positions, either in the Air Force or the Space Force.