A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T students and staff will get to share their thoughts on the design of a planned indoor/outdoor recreation complex on campus.
A&T's board of trustees voted on Friday to approve $500,000 for advance planning for the complex, which was added to the university's master plan in February.
Andrew Perkins Jr., the school's associate vice chancellor for facilities and engineering, said school leaders wanted to add more recreation opportunities after hearing many students were feeling cooped up last semester.
He said students returned to in-person learning at the school in January and have been dealing with various COVID-19 restrictions like masking and social distancing.
"We realized we didn’t have enough facilities where they could go off and blow off steam," he said.
The concept includes a new recreation center building as well as adjacent outdoor features, such as a soccer field, picnic areas, outdoor lounges, and perhaps an area for skateboarding.
For inside the recreation center, the school is talking about having virtual racing, racquet ball courts, bowling, and spaces for dancing and yoga, among other features.
School leaders envision the new recreational complex as part of the planned "Global Village" expansion of campus.
The area is bounded by Bluford Street to the south, Dudley Street to the west, Lindsay Street to the north, and Laurel Street to the east.
Perkins said that the soonest construction could start is late 2022, due to needed preliminary steps such as planning, design, and seeking bids from construction firms.
The advance stage will include seeking more input for the design from students, faculty and staff.
In addition to the money for the recreation facilities, A&T's board also approved $250,000 for renovations to War Memorial Stadium.
The historic stadium, named in memory of World War I, is near campus, at the corner of Lindsay and Yanceyville streets.
The Council of State on June 6 approved the transfer of the War Memorial Stadium to the university, according to Perkins. School leaders anticipate receiving the deed to the property soon and starting the renovation in January or February.
A&T's baseball team is already playing at the stadium, Perkins said.
Perkins said the university wants to improve the seating and the area under the seating, and to make electrical and storm drainage renovations.
Buildings renamed
Also on Friday, the board of trustees approved renaming two campus buildings after prominent alumni after voting to strip away their previous names a little over a year ago.
That move came after the board determined that the two former North Carolina governors the buildings were named after had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures.
The dorm that had been named Morrison Hall and the academic building that had been named Cherry Hall will now be named for Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe, respectively.
Both Speight and Monroe built prominent careers as educators and have deep ties with the university.
Speight served as former assistant state superintendent for the Maryland State Department of Education, according to a news release from A&T. It was one of many roles across a long and varied career that spanned K-12 and higher education.
She is also a former chairwoman of A&T's board of trustees, and a former director of alumni affairs for the university.
At Texas A&M, Monroe was the first African American to earn a doctoral degree in computer science in the United States, according to the news release.
He was also the first African American appointed as a full professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
At A&T, Monroe served as chair of the department of computer science, and later, from 2000 to 2009, as dean of the College of Engineering.
A&T is not the only North Carolina university to address building names in recent years. UNCG in 2016 and N.C. State and UNC-Chapel Hill last year renamed campus buildings that honored governors, university trustees, Confederate generals and other civic leaders who took part in white supremacy efforts during the 19th and 20th centuries.
