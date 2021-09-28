A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The area is bounded by Bluford Street to the south, Dudley Street to the west, Lindsay Street to the north, and Laurel Street to the east.

Perkins said that the soonest construction could start is late 2022, due to needed preliminary steps such as planning, design, and seeking bids from construction firms.

The advance stage will include seeking more input for the design from students, faculty and staff.

In addition to the money for the recreation facilities, A&T's board also approved $250,000 for renovations to War Memorial Stadium.

The historic stadium, named in memory of World War I, is near campus, at the corner of Lindsay and Yanceyville streets.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Council of State on June 6 approved the transfer of the War Memorial Stadium to the university, according to Perkins. School leaders anticipate receiving the deed to the property soon and starting the renovation in January or February.

A&T's baseball team is already playing at the stadium, Perkins said.

Perkins said the university wants to improve the seating and the area under the seating, and to make electrical and storm drainage renovations.

Buildings renamed