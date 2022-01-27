A&T pitches proposed "Aggie Academy" to Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s proposal to create a public “laboratory” school for science, technology, arts, engineering and math to serve students in grades 3 to 5 moved into a new phase on Thursday.

A&T pitched a proposal for Guilford County Schools to partner on the tentatively named “Aggie Academy” to Board of Education members at an evening work session.

A&T is seeking approval next month first from the school board and then from the state Board of Governors, which would, in turn, propose the school to the State Board of Education for approval later in the month.

If everything falls into place, A&T will start hiring staff and the school could open in 2022.

That presentation followed preliminary negotiations with Superintendent Sharon Contreras and her staff. Based on those negotiations, A&T offered to return 20% of the state funds allocated to the university in support of the school.

A&T would run the school and employ the staff. Their aim would be to help Guilford students who are either not performing well or who attend low-performing schools.