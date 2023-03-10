GREENSBORO — Adam Harris, journalist and author of “The State Must Provide: Why America’s Colleges Have Always Been Unequal – And How to Set Them Right” will headline an N.C. A&T panel discussion on Wednesday evening.

The event, entitled, “An Audacious Call to Action: HBCU Equity in Higher Education” will take place at 6 p.m. in the school’s Alumni-Foundation Event Center.

Tickets for the free event are available now on a first-come, first-served basis from the University Ticket Office, located in Brown Hall at the corner of Bluford and Laurel streets in Greensboro. The tickets must be obtained in person, rather than reserved by phone or computer.

The first 500 people in the door Wednesday will receive one of two books, either “The State Must Provide,” by Harris, or “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” by William A. Darity Jr. and A. Kirsten Mullen.

Darity and Mullen will also participate in the panel, as will Hank Tucker, a staff writer and member of Forbes’ money and investing team. Tucker and a colleague wrote 2022’s Forbes article, “How America Cheated its Black Colleges,” which looked at funding differences between public HBCUs and other “land-grant” public universities in their states. That article found that, since 1987, the state had given A&T billions less in state funding than NC State.

Harris, the event’s headliner, is a staff writer for The Atlantic covering national politics and is this year’s Writer-In-Residence at the university. He is expected to take part in a series of master classes and speeches for students and staff throughout the semester.