A&T's new $6M Farm Pavilion provides lab space, offices and could serve as bridge to east Greensboro community

University Farm was established in 1904, and is about 3 miles from the main N.C. A&T campus. Farm superintendent Leon Moses described it as the school’s biggest laboratory.

“It’s probably one of the most diverse farm operations in the state,” he said. “We have sheep and goats, we have beef cattle, we have a poultry operation, a swine unit, an equine unit, field crops, vegetable crops. Our main crops are corn, soybeans and wheat. Our other crops will depend on what our researchers are focused on, but we also grow tomatoes, peppers, ginger. We have a very wide variety of agricultural resources and practices happening here on the farm.”

At one time, the farm supplied A&T campus with produce and milk. It no longer does, but Moses said the school is exploring ways of “rebuilding that connection.”

The Pavilion, a ribbon-cutting for which was held in September, has classrooms, labs, cold storage and an auditorium, along with office space for those who are doing work on the farm. A mural featuring a map of North Carolina with the various crops grown in the state — among them grapes, cotton, Christmas trees — greets visitors in the lobby.