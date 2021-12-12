A&T's new $6M Farm Pavilion provides lab space, offices and could serve as bridge to east Greensboro community

At N.C. A&T’s nearly 500-acre University Farm, Mohamed Ahmedna sees a place for research, a place for entrepreneurship, and a place where people in east Greensboro can grab an ice cream.
A cornerstone of that vision, the 17,000-square-foot, $6 million Farm Pavilion, opened earlier this year. And within the next several years, an urban food complex, a small business incubator and a creamery will be going up nearby.
“The farm is a place for research and student training,” said Ahmedna, dean of the College of Agriculture and Environmental Science. “It’s also a place for bringing in the community, where people can learn how to garden, produce healthy food and take that knowledge back into their communities.”
The Pavilion is one part of a project that will eventually be made up of three components. A second component, a series of student and community gardens is already taking shape behind the pavilion.
Ahmedna said the school will start looking at bids in the spring for the third component — a building that will include the creamery, a food safety lab, and a consumer research facility. It will be located next to the Farm Pavilion.
“It will serve as an incubator for people who want to develop a product, test a product,” Ahmedna said. “We want the research to find its way to market.”
University Farm was established in 1904, and is about 3 miles from the main N.C. A&T campus. Farm superintendent Leon Moses described it as the school’s biggest laboratory.
“It’s probably one of the most diverse farm operations in the state,” he said. “We have sheep and goats, we have beef cattle, we have a poultry operation, a swine unit, an equine unit, field crops, vegetable crops. Our main crops are corn, soybeans and wheat. Our other crops will depend on what our researchers are focused on, but we also grow tomatoes, peppers, ginger. We have a very wide variety of agricultural resources and practices happening here on the farm.”
At one time, the farm supplied A&T campus with produce and milk. It no longer does, but Moses said the school is exploring ways of “rebuilding that connection.”
The Pavilion, a ribbon-cutting for which was held in September, has classrooms, labs, cold storage and an auditorium, along with office space for those who are doing work on the farm. A mural featuring a map of North Carolina with the various crops grown in the state — among them grapes, cotton, Christmas trees — greets visitors in the lobby.
“Most of the active research is out on the farm, but the building gives people a staging place to come in and evaluate crops, evaluate data related to those crops,” Moses said. “It’s sort of a floating space, where people can assemble instead of having to go back and forth to campus.”
Ahmedna said that the Pavilion also has the potential to serve as a bridge to the east Greensboro community.
“When we have events, awareness days or training, or a Grassroots Leadership Conference, we have a dedicated space, with no parking issues, and close to the research going on at the farm,” he said. “We are also finalizing the technology that would allow this pavilion to be a remote training site. So you might have people doing demonstrations and training, and many joining them remotely. It does create a lot of opportunity we didn’t have before.”
The university faculty are also working with people in the surrounding area to set up their plots in the farm’s community garden.
And when the creamery opens, university officials hope people from all around will come in for a cool treat.
“That will be a big attraction,” Ahmedna said. “There will be Aggie ice cream. We want to bring the community, and this will be a big part of that.”
