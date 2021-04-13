A UNCG dean wins a scientific medal and gets his name on an asteroid

The seedlings seemed largely unfazed by the Mars portion of the experiment. But moon gravity, which is even less than that on Mars, seemed to confuse the seedlings.

"If you put a seed in the ground ... you want the stems generally to grow up and the roots to grow down," Kiss said. "But it's going to be more complicated on the moon."

Kiss said he and Medina are still analyzing their data. They have published one scientific paper so far, with more to come.

Kiss, meanwhile, is turning his attention to a new project. He and a NASA scientist want to put a one-cubic-foot greenhouse on the moon to study how seedlings react to radiation and other factors. But competition for a research spot on moon missions is fierce, Kiss said, and NASA has already rejected one of their earlier proposals.

"That's what I tell students," Kiss said. "Even if you're successful, you're going to be turned down a lot. You need to be resilient."

As this latest experiment takes shape, Kiss is looking forward to August. That's when 8267 Kiss will come within about 110 million miles of Earth and will be easier to spot.

So far, Kiss has seen only images of his asteroid. "I got excited even though it's a dot," he said.