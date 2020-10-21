A UNCG-themed donut is raising money for the university's food pantry

GREENSBORO — A UNCG-themed donut now on sale at area Dunkin' stores will raise money for the university's food pantry.

Forty cents of each UNCG-themed donut sold through Oct. 29 will go to Spartan Open Pantry, which assists UNCG students and employees who need help buying food.

The limited-time treat features blue sprinkles and vanilla icing — two of UNCG's school colors are blue and gold — atop a yeast ring donut.

The fundraiser is part of the 40th birthday celebration of the UNCG Donut, a donut preserved in the university's library after a staff meeting there in 1980.

The money raised will help Spartan Open Pantry, which is run by the Wesley-Luther campus ministry.

In a normal year, Spartan Open Pantry gives out 12,000 pounds of food, said Andrew Mails, the Wesley-Luther executive director. So far in 2020, he said, the pantry has distributed 26,000 pounds of food and distributed more than $16,000 in gift cards to buy perishable food items.

"With the added pressure from COVID-19, many already struggling students have been living in a crisis," Mails said.

Dunkin' stores in Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Winston-Salem, Burlington, Asheboro, Clemmons and Mocksville are selling the UNCG-themed donut. Participating stores include the ones on South Holden Road and Thorndike Road in Greensboro and the Eastchester Drive store in High Point.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

