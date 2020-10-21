 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A UNCG-themed donut is raising money for the university's food pantry
0 comments
top story

A UNCG-themed donut is raising money for the university's food pantry

{{featured_button_text}}
UNCG-themed donut

This UNCG-themed donut — vanilla icing and blue sprinkles above a yeast ring donut — is available at area Dunkin’ stores through Oct. 29. Forty cents of each donut sold will go to Spartan Open Pantry, UNCG’s food pantry for students and staff.

 Courtesy of UNCG

GREENSBORO — A UNCG-themed donut now on sale at area Dunkin' stores will raise money for the university's food pantry.

Forty cents of each UNCG-themed donut sold through Oct. 29 will go to Spartan Open Pantry, which assists UNCG students and employees who need help buying food.

The limited-time treat features blue sprinkles and vanilla icing — two of UNCG's school colors are blue and gold — atop a yeast ring donut.

The fundraiser is part of the 40th birthday celebration of the UNCG Donut, a donut preserved in the university's library after a staff meeting there in 1980.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The money raised will help Spartan Open Pantry, which is run by the Wesley-Luther campus ministry.

In a normal year, Spartan Open Pantry gives out 12,000 pounds of food, said Andrew Mails, the Wesley-Luther executive director. So far in 2020, he said, the pantry has distributed 26,000 pounds of food and distributed more than $16,000 in gift cards to buy perishable food items.

"With the added pressure from COVID-19, many already struggling students have been living in a crisis," Mails said.

Dunkin' stores in Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Winston-Salem, Burlington, Asheboro, Clemmons and Mocksville are selling the UNCG-themed donut. Participating stores include the ones on South Holden Road and Thorndike Road in Greensboro and the Eastchester Drive store in High Point.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News