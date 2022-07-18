A 'victory': Judge allows certification of Guilford school bond referendum

A Wake County Superior Court judge on Monday denied a request to pause the certification of the results from Guilford County’s school bond referendum.

Election officials had not yet certified the results of the May 17 referendum because of an election protest from Alan Branson, a former county commissioner and current candidate for the board’s at-large seat. Branson argued that public funds were illegally used by the county to campaign for the $1.7 billion bond and wanted the referendum put before voters a second time.

The county and the school district have defended their messaging and materials published leading up to the bond referendum as educational, and therefore permissible under state law.

Branson’s attorneys are not yet certain if there any options left to delay the certification, which is expected on Wednesday.

Branson first took his protest to the Guilford County Board of Elections, which found no probable cause to hold a hearing. He next appealed to the State Board of Elections, which voted to dismiss the appeal.

On Friday, the Republican filed an appeal in Wake County County Superior Court and asked to keep the certification on pause.

On Monday, Judge Norlan Graves denied the stay.

“While we are disappointed by today’s ruling, we have decided to wait for the full order to be released before we decide if and how to proceed,” Kevin Cline, one of Branson’s attorneys, said in a news release. “We want to ensure we are doing what is right for the taxpayers of Guilford County and are fully weighing our options of how to bring justice.”

In the news release, Branson said he was encouraged by the support he’d received from the community for his efforts, but “this is a huge disappointment for the taxpayers and voters of Guilford County who deserve a straight-shooting, honest and transparent government, especially when it comes to their tax dollars.”

Reached by phone Monday, commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said the ruling is a “victory for children, teachers, school staff and the community as whole.”

Alston said North Carolina’s local government commission had been waiting on the certification of the election to sign off on the county’s plan for the repayment of debt taken on with the sale of the bonds. Once certification takes place, he said, officials can move forward with spending the $1.7 billion on improving school facilities.

“Shame on Mr. Branson for taking us through this unnecessary series of delays,” Alston said.

Alston said the county and schools are re-starting their joint school facilities committee in order to monitor and discuss the process and progress of school construction projects. That includes projects to be paid for from bonds authorized by voters in 2020 as well as the 2022 bonds.

The group, he said, will include himself, Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster and Commissioners Kay Cashion and Carly Cooke in addition to four school board members.

He expects the joint group could meet as soon as next week.