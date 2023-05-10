GREENSBORO — Abby Sullivan, a senior at Weaver Academy in Greensboro, is set to take the stage to recite poetry at Lisner Auditorium in Washington D.C. Wednesday evening.

On the line — a $20,000 first prize — and the title of Poetry Out Loud National Champion.

The Poetry Out Loud Finals will start at 7 p.m. and are being streamed as a one-time-only live webcast at: Arts.gov/Poetry-Out-Loud.

For the Poetry Out Loud competition, students choose a classic or contemporary poem to memorize and recite. Judging criteria include physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance and accuracy.

Sullivan is the 2023 North Carolina Poetry Out Loud Champion and competed in the semi-finals in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. Just nine students advanced from the three separate semi-finals to the final round, according to National Endowment for the Arts, which sponsors the competition along with the Poetry Foundation.

Weaver, a public high school in downtown Greensboro, is a magnet school with programs in arts and technology.