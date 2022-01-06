Accrediting association president optimistic about Bennett College's bid for accreditation ahead of visit

Eaton said the U.S. government sets the underlying regulations for college accreditation and the core measures colleges are evaluated on. Most of the standards TRACS looks at are the same as any other accreditor, he said. In addition, he said, TRACS also looks at some faith-related components, like the college's mission and community service.

TRACS requires each of its schools to have a faith statement that identifies the college as, "part of the evangelical protestant tradition in higher education... written so as to conform to the historic creeds and statements of Christianity."

Bennett is connected to the United Methodist Church.

Some of the other key areas TRACS examines include education programs, faculty, student services, health and security, and strategic planning.

Eaton said that Bennett had to do a self-evaluation prior to this upcoming visit. The team visits the campus and speaks with students, faculty and others as a sort of audit to make sure that what colleges are saying in their self-evaluations is correct, he said. The visiting team is set to include one staff person from the agency and five to seven representatives from other colleges and universities that are members of TRACS.