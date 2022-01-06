Accrediting association president optimistic about Bennett College's bid for accreditation ahead of visit

GREENSBORO — Bennett College will get some important visitors later this month.
A team from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools is set to visit the college during the week of Jan. 18-21 to decide if it will accredit the private Greensboro school, which is one of two historically Black women's colleges in the United States. The accreditors will look at whether Bennett meets their standards for a quality education.
The commission is likely to announce its decision in late spring or summer.
"People assume that accreditation is automatic and that's not true," said TRACS president Timothy Eaton. "But given the fact that Bennett has been approved as a candidate and they have satisfactorily met the previous recommendations and suggestions, I'm not anticipating any problems with this visit."
Bennett said in a prepared statement that the visit "represents the last step in an extensive accreditation process," adding that the process "does not entail any changes in our operations or experiences for students, faculty or staff."
The News & Record sought an interview with Bennett President Suzanne Walsh for this article, but the college declined to reschedule after she could not make the initially agreed-upon time.
In the United States, accreditation is required for a college's students to receive federal student financial aid and for the college to get federal funds. And many graduate schools and employers will consider only those with degrees from accredited colleges.
For Bennett, a vote of confidence from TRACS could bring a reprieve from years of accreditation-related stress. The college currently relies on its candidate status with TRACS to access the privileges of accreditation, including student access to federal financial aid. Bennett sought accreditation from TRACS after its former accreditor revoked it because the college didn't have enough money on hand to satisfy its standards.
Eaton said his organization also looks at a college's ability to pay for its programs and to provision enough faculty to serve the students, among many other benchmarks.
But he said that Bennett has recently downsized its budget and changed its business model, and that changes the equation. The college, he said, doesn't need the amount of cash it once did.
"In many ways, we are looking at a smaller footprint," he said. "The question is: do they have enough money to operate in their current configuration?"
For decades, Bennett College was accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which is the dominant accrediting body for public and private non-profit colleges across much of the southern United States.
Bennett wasn't always able to satisfy them. Years of declining enrollment at the college led to financial deficits, layoffs and budget cuts. SACSCOC put Bennett on probation for two years, then announced in December 2018 it was revoking the college's accreditation.
Bennett fought to get that decision reversed, first by appealing the decision and raising about $9.5 million in two months in hopes of saving the college's accreditation. Later, when SACSCOC rejected Bennett's appeal, the college sued.
Both the appeal and the lawsuit, which Bennett has since dropped, bought the college time to continue to get federal funding and have federal assistance available to its students.
Meanwhile, Bennett applied for, and won, candidacy status with TRACS. The process for that application included documentation, financial audits, and site evaluations.
"We are ecstatic, joyous, honored — all of those good things," Walsh told the News & Record after Bennett got candidate status in late 2020. "This is such an exciting moment for Bennett. ... This is an important opportunity for us to open up and innovate."
Eaton said that with TRACS, candidate status may be a higher hurdle than finally getting accreditation.
He explained the difference with an automotive metaphor. If a college were a car, he said, getting candidacy is like getting certification that the car has a working engine that's good enough to power the vehicle. Accreditation, he said, is more about "fine-tuning," and, "not just the engine runs, but that it runs well."
Eaton said the U.S. government sets the underlying regulations for college accreditation and the core measures colleges are evaluated on. Most of the standards TRACS looks at are the same as any other accreditor, he said. In addition, he said, TRACS also looks at some faith-related components, like the college's mission and community service.
TRACS requires each of its schools to have a faith statement that identifies the college as, "part of the evangelical protestant tradition in higher education... written so as to conform to the historic creeds and statements of Christianity."
Bennett is connected to the United Methodist Church.
Some of the other key areas TRACS examines include education programs, faculty, student services, health and security, and strategic planning.
Eaton said that Bennett had to do a self-evaluation prior to this upcoming visit. The team visits the campus and speaks with students, faculty and others as a sort of audit to make sure that what colleges are saying in their self-evaluations is correct, he said. The visiting team is set to include one staff person from the agency and five to seven representatives from other colleges and universities that are members of TRACS.
After the visit, Eaton said, TRACS will prepare an evaluation of the college and the progress it has made and send that private assessment back to the college, which can then respond with a plan for how to complete any requested improvements.
Eaton said the TRACS Accreditation Commission could vote as soon as April on whether to accredit Bennett, and publicly announce its decision as soon as May.
The commission's three options are to grant the accreditation, deny it, or defer the decision based on specific deficiencies. Eaton said that last one means they give the institution a little more time to work on their plans and bring them back again.
If Bennett is approved, it will get five years of accreditation from TRACS. After that first five years, it could be eligible for up to another 10 years at the time of the reaffirmation decision.
Eaton said that he's never visited a college that got everything right. On the other hand, as a former college president participating in visits like the one to Bennett, every single college he visited had impressive aspects from which he wanted to learn.
"I think that's the real value of peer evaluation," he said.
Reporter Jessie Pounds: 5 education stories from 2021 that I will remember fondly
Education reporter Jessie Pounds looks back on five stories.
Screen time overload? Some students in Guilford County Schools say increased time in online classes is causing them headaches
Living and working during the pandemic was isolating at times. It was meaningful to me to connect with these students and hear directly about …
Last day: Guilford County Schools students share struggles, triumphs of learning during the pandemic
Again, the interviews make the story. Hat off to Marilyn and Ivanna.
It was great to reconnect with these educators four months after Carla Flores-Ballesteros donated a kidney to John Brown.
It was lovely to see such a nice fresh-air party after hearing so many stories of both elderly people and students cooped up all winter. I was…
I felt like I was seeing the future arrive. Chasing those robots all over campus was a major workout!
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.