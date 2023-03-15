GREENSBORO — Morris Chestnut, who has starred in films like “Boyz in the Hood," “The Best Man” and “The Best Man Holiday,” will give the undergraduate commencement address for N.C. A&T this spring.

Chestnut is also part of the cast of the current Fox television show, “The Resident."

He will be the keynote speaker for both of the baccalaureate student ceremonies scheduled for May 13 at Greensboro Coliseum.

Undergraduates in the schools of agriculture and environmental sciences, arts, humanities and social sciences, and business will graduate in the 8:30 a.m. ceremony. Undergraduates in the schools of engineering, health and human sciences, and science and technology will graduate in the 3 p.m. ceremony.

Biology professor Nathan Simms will give the keynote address for the graduate student commencement on May 12, at 3 p.m. in Novant Health Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum.

Simms has been awarded more than $15 million in research funding from outside the university during his time at A&T and received the UNC Board of Governors’ Award for Excellence in Teaching last year.

Nearly 1,500 undergraduate students and about 400 graduate students are expected to participate in the ceremonies, which will also be livestreamed.